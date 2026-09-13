Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property earlier this week, and the former first-round pick remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List without a timetable to return.

With Josh Jacobs pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property, the NFL said there is “no timetable” as to when he could be disciplined. A league official said: We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2026

Jacobs will not play in the Packers' Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings, and it's possible he could be facing a suspension of multiple games.

The Packers certainly will miss Jacobs early in the season, as he cannot return until he reinstated from the Commissioner's Exempt List, even if a formal suspension isn't handed down.

Yahoo! Sports' Hayden Winks believes that Jacobs could face a ban of two-to-six games based on how previous cases were handled by the NFL.

Josh Jacobs is now likely looking at 2-6 game suspension based on previous cases like this. The odds of his video being leaked are lower because it's his own footage from his own house. — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 10, 2026

Jacobs is coming off a strong 2025 season where he carried the ball 234 times for 929 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns. The former first-round pick also caught 36 passes for 282 yards and an additional score.

The Packers went from favorites to 1.5-point road underdogs in their Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with Jacobs' status in question. Marshawn Lloyd figures to get the bulk of the carries for the Pack on Sunday, but it's likely multiple players will be involved for Matt LaFleur and this offense.

Losing Jacobs for a long period of time would be a pretty big blow to the Green Bay offense.

“But where it did change is the season-long outlook,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook told Sports Illustrated. “It did shift negatively. Their Super Bowl odds were 18-to-1 on June 1st, and now they're sitting at 20-to-1. And yeah, like nobody in the division has really gotten much better in that time frame, so it does tell you that there's some negative market sentiment on the Packers. And depending on how Week 1 goes, we could expect those odds to shift wildly the other way as well.”

Jordan Love and the Packers still have some solid offensive weapons -- Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden -- that they can lean on, but Jacobs was the bellcow in this backfield the past few years.

It'll be interesting to see if the NFL has an update on his status ahead of Green Bay's Week 2 matchup with New York Jets.

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