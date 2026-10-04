Is Justin Jefferson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Vikings in NFL Week 4)

The Minnesota Vikings are down their No. 1 receiver in Week 4, as Justin Jefferson (ankle) has been ruled out against the Miami Dolphins.

Jefferson was injured in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not return, making him a bit of a long shot for this matchup. However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Vikings hope to have the star wideout back in action for their Week 5 clash with the New Orleans Saints.

Fowler: Vikings hope Justin Jefferson (ankle) can return Week 5. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 3, 2026

This season, Jefferson has 13 receptions (on 17 targets) for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He had a big Week 1 against Green Bay with Carson Wentz playing most of the game, but Jefferson has not been able to find his 2024 form with the Vikings struggling to get consistent quarterback play over the last two seasons.

With the star receiver sidelined in Week 4, the Vikings will turn to Jauan Jennings and Jordan Addison as their top options at receiver. Kyler Murray may also look for tight end T.J. Hockenson more in this matchup with a Dolphins team that has yet to win a game in 2026.

Here's a look at my favorite Vikings prop bet with Jefferson sidelined in Week 4.

Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. Dolphins

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jordan Addison OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

This season, Addison has just seven catchs (on 16 targets) for 111 yards and one score. However, he took a huge step forward in Week 3, catching five of his nine looks for 90 yards and a score with Jefferson sidelined.

Addison played over 98 percent of the Vikings' snaps in Week 3, and he's played 89.8 percent overall in the 2026 season.

So, the former first-round pick is going to be on the field, it's just a matter of the Vikings' quarterbacks being able to get him the ball.

I like this matchup for Addison, as the Dolphins rank 29th in EPA/Play and 32nd in EPA/Pass in 2026. If there was ever a match for Murray and the Vikings' offense to get going -- it's this one.

Addison's big-play ability makes him an intriguing bet with this line set below 70 yards on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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