Is Justin Jefferson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Saints in NFL Week 5)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints due to an ankle injury.

Both he and Jordan Addison -- Minnesota's No. 2 receiver -- are on the injury report and up in the air for Sunday's Week 5 clash.

Vikings are listing both WRs Jordan Addison (hamsrtring) and Justin Jefferson (ankle), as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2026

Earlier in the week, Jefferson said that he plans to play against New Orleans, but there has not been an official report on his status for Sunday. The star wideout missed Week 4 after suffering the ankle injury early on in the team's Week 3 win.

This season, Jefferson has 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Most of his production came in Week 1 with Carson Wentz playing a lot of that game for the injured Kyler Murray.

Justin Jefferson (ankle) said he plans to play Week 5, via @SeifertESPN:



"The plan is definitely to play Sunday, but who knows?" — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 7, 2026

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared that Jefferson and Addison are both true game-time decisions in Week 5.

#Vikings WRs Jordan Addison (hamstring) and Justin Jefferson (ankle) are both questionable and will work out pregame to determine their status. Jefferson has said he will do whatever he can to play in a Louisiana homecoming game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2026

The Vikings elevated two wide receivers from their practice squad -- Odell Beckham Jr. and Jeshaun Jones -- which could be a bad sign for either Jefferson or Addison as they try to play through injuries.

Still, Jefferson could be worth a look in the prop market if he's able to suit up in Week 5.

Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. Saints in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson UNDER 6.5 Receptions (-132)

The Vikings' offense has the fewest passing yards in the NFL (624) through four weeks and ranks 23rd in the league in EPA/Pass.

So, even if Jefferson plays on Sunday, I'm not sold on him picking up seven or more receptions.

The star receiver had eight catches in Week 1, but a lot of his production came once Wentz was under center. He has played very little with Kyler Murray (who missed Week 2 with a concussion) this season.

After a eight-catch Week 1, Jefferson has just five catches since. Even if he plays, there's a chance he's limited on Sunday, which makes him a risky prop target. I'll take the UNDER here until the Vikings prove they can consistently move the ball with Murray under center.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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