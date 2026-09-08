Karen Khachanov vs. Alexander Blockx Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Quarterfinals

An unexpected quarterfinal matchup is set on the men’s side in the U.S. Open, as No. 28-seed Alexander Blockx will take on Karen Khachanov on Wednesday afternoon.

Blockx is making his first-ever singles appearance at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and he’s come through with some major upsets, including one of the No. 5 seed, Flavio Cobolli.

Khachanov was a semifinalist in the 2022 U.S. Open, and the 30-year-old has found some magic in this tournament, defeating No. 3-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime as one of his upsets in this tournament. He knocked off the No. 14 seed in Round 4 to reach his seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal in his career.

Blockx and Khachanov have yet to face off in their respective careers, and oddsmakers have set the veteran Khachanov as the favorite in this match.

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for Wednesday’s showdown.

Karen Khachanov vs. Alexander Blockx Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Karen Khachanov: -166

Alexander Blockx: +136

Total

40.5 (Over -130/Under -110)

Karen Khachanov vs. Alexander Blockx How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN2

Karen Khachanov vs. Alexander Blockx History and U.S. Open Performance

This is the first-ever meeting between Khachanov and Blockx.

Karen Khachanov

The 30-year-old Khachanov is playing in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since Wimbledon in 2025, and he’s finally made a deep run again at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center after several down years.

Khachanov made the 2022 semifinals at the U.S. Open, but he was then bounced in the first round in 2023 and 2024 and the second round in 2025. In this year’s tournament, the Russian defeated No. 3-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in Round 2 and No. 14-seed Learner Tien in Round 4.

He’s never won a Grand Slam, but this is the seventh quarterfinal appearance of Khachanov’s career.

Alexander Blockx

Blockx is making his first U.S. Open performance, and it’s been a rousing success. The 21-year-old has knocked off No. 5-seed Flavio Cobolli and No. 24-seed Francisco Cerundolo in back-to-back matches to reach the quarterfinals.

Now, Blockx has needed four sets to win each of his last three rounds, but he’s still avoided a fifth set in all of them.

Prior to this year’s U.S. Open, Blockx had advanced past the first round at a Grand Slam just one time (the French Open) in three tries.

Karen Khachanov vs. Alexander Blockx Prediction and Pick

Khachanov has much more experience in this spot in a Grand Slam, but he’s also only made a smattering of quarterfinal appearances during his long career.

Blockx is coming off back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, and he entered this tournament with a higher ranking (No. 28) than the unranked Khachanov.

The games spread in this match is extremely close (Khachanov -2.5), which means this is a true toss up. Yet, oddsmakers have set Blockx at +136 to win.

The 21-year-old has yet to go to a fifth set in this tournament while Khachanov went the distance in Round 4 against Tien. That could benefit Blockx from a fatigue standpoint, but the youngster has also been pretty dominant in this tournament.

Just look at his match against Cobolli – the No. 5 seed. He lost the first set in a tiebreak before winning 6-3, 6-0, 6-3 the rest of the way.

I think Khachanov is priced as the favorite because of his history, but prior to this year he was 1-3 in his last four U.S. Open matches.

I’m taking the underdog to advance to the semis on Wednesday.

Pick: Alexander Blockx Moneyline (+136 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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