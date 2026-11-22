The Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is set to miss his second game in a row in Week 11.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered in practice ahead of Week 10, and he's listed as out for Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are clearly playing things safe with the star back since they have their eyes on a playoff spot in 2026.

Chiefs ruled out RB Kenneth Walker for Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals due to his groin injury. It will be the second straight game he missed with rookie RB Emmett Johnson starting again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2026

This season, Walker has been one of the mosst dynamic weapons in the NFL, carrying the ball 159 times for 872 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and seven scores. As a receiver, he's added 26 catches for 172 yards and four scores.

Last week, rookie Emmett Johnson took over as the starter for Kansas City and scored twice in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. With Kansas City favored by 15.5 points in Week 11, it makes sense that Walker is taking a seat for the second week in a row to get him healthy for the stretch run.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop pick for the Chiefs with Johnson -- a fifth-round pick in this year's draft -- set to make his second career start.

Best Chiefs Prop Bet vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Emmett Johnson OVER 122.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)

Johnson thrived in his first start in Week 10, carrying the ball 22 times for 101 yards while catching six passes for 70 yards and two scores. He had 28 total touches and played 87.7 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps.

So, bettors should expect another big workload from the 2026 fifth-round pick against an Arizona defense that ranks 30th in EPA/Play, 32nd in EPA/Pass and 19th in EPA/Rush this season. The Cardinals are allowing 4.2 yards per carry through the first 10 weeks of the season.

Johnson finished with over 170 combined rushing and receiving yards in Week 10, and he should have a similar workload in this matchup. In fact, he could see even more volume on the ground with the Chiefs favored by 15.5 points.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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