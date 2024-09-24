Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Ole Miss begins SEC play at home against Kentucky in a game that can be a showcase for Jaxson Dart’s Heisman Trophy campaign.
The Rebels have dominated an easy non-conference schedule and now will look to prove its legitimacy as a College Football Playoff threat against Kentucky, who has struggled in early SEC games, but did give Georgia its toughest test to date. Can it carry over on the road?
Here’s our betting preview for this SEC matchup.
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kentucky: +17.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss: -17.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky: +570
- Ole Miss: -850
Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 28th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Kentucky Record: 2-2
- Ole Miss Record: 4-0
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Key Players to Watch
Kentucky
Brock Vandagriff: The Georgia transfer is struggling in his first season as a starter in Lexington, making four big-time throws to six turnover-worthy plays through four games, according to Pro Football Focus. Vandagriff is off his best game of the season, completing 70% of his passes against Ohio for 237 yards, can that carry over?
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart: Dart is the second choice to win the Heisman Trophy after a scorching start to the season. The quarterback is tops in the country in passing yards and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns at the helm of the Rebels' elite offense.
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
I struggle to see Kentucky keeping up with this frenetic Ole Miss offense that has scored 40 points or more in its first four games.
While the Rebels haven’t faced an SEC-caliber defense to date, I don’t trust that the Wildcats have the offensive firepower to keep pace with Lane Kiffin’s group of skill position players that is buoyed by a Heisman Trophy contender in Jaxson Dart.
Kentucky’s issues on offense stem from its inability to give Vandagriff time. The offensive line is currently 122n in pass blocking, per PFF, and is 10th in EPA/Play.
This is an Ole Miss defense that has a potent pass rush, tops in the nation so far this season, per PFF, and an offense that is hunting big plays often, averaging nearly nine yards per play, the highest mark in the country.
Ultimately, this game can go sideways for Kentucky quickly, who is already playing its third SEC game of the season and hasn’t had a BYE week. In its first true road game, this can set up for another opportunity for Dart to pad his Heisman Trophy-contending stats.
PICK: Ole Miss -17.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.