Is Kenyon Sadiq Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Patriots in NFL Week 6)

New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq is listed as questionable for Week 6 against the New England Patriots after sustaining a concussion in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns.

However, the 2026 first-round pick was able to practice in full on Friday, and he's expected to play in this AFC East rivalry matchup, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

#Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) should be good to go after having a full practice on Friday, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2026

This is a major boost to a New York offense that is also hoping to get rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) back in the lineup on Sunday.

Sadiq had a huge game against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, catching seven of his eight targets for 105 yards and a score. He's struggled since then, reeling in just two of his seven targets for three yards the last two weeks.

The rookie has found the end zone twice in the 2026 season, but he's still working to carve out a consistent role in this offense after playing less than 20 percent of the snaps in Week 5 and just 41.4 percent of the team's snaps overall this season. Still, before his concussion, Sadiq had posted back-to-back weeks with greater than a 50 percent snap share.

So, the rookie could be in line for a bunch of work against a stingy New York defense in Week 6.

Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market.

Best Jets Prop Bet vs. Patriots in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kenyon Sadiq Anytime TD (+475)

Each week, Sadiq's targets are going to be tough to predict, but he has seen his snap share increase.

A huge target on the outside Sadiq has scored as a receiver and a rusher this season, and he should be a matchup nightmare for a banged-up New England defense. The Patriots have allowed just one score to a tight end this season, but the Jets (7.5-point underdogs) are likely going to be playing from behind in this matchup, which should lead to a ton of Geno Smith throws.

There are a lot of mouths to feed for this New York team, but Sadiq (+475) is worth a look to score at this price.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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