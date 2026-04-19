Kevin Durant Injury Uncertainty Tanks Rockets' NBA Finals Odds After Game 1 Loss

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant injured his knee in practice ahead of Game 1 of the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers, and he eventually was ruled out for that matchup.

Durant warmed up prior to the game -- and was originally listed as questionable -- but Houston held the two-time Finals MVP out on Saturday night.

Status alert: Kevin Durant (knee) going through pregame warmup routine Saturday.



(via @WillGuillory)pic.twitter.com/KO5vK6PEJP — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 18, 2026

Not having Durant was a major blow for the Rockets, as they dropped their series opener to the Lakers, even though Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) were out of the lineup. Houston simply didn't play well enough on offense, shooting 37.6 percent from the field while turning the ball over 13 times.

The loss completely shifted the odds for Houston in the series against the Lakers, and the team's odds to win the NBA Finals. Houston remains favored to win the series at -225 at DraftKings, but it was a -600 favorite before Game 1.

When it comes to the NBA Finals, Houston dropped from +8000 to +9000 to win the title after Saturday's los. So, oddsmakers aren't exactly buying this team as a contender, even if it does get past L.A.

Losing Durant is something the Rockets simply can't afford, as their offense is extremely dependent on his shot creation. Game 1 proved that, and it's unclear if the star forward will be good to go for Game 2 on Tuesday.

On the bright side for Houston, it has two days off before Game 2, which should give Durant a better chance of suiting up.

This season, the veteran forward appeared in 78 games, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from 3.

The Rockets have opened as 4.5-point favorites in Game 2, a sign that oddsmakers expect Durant to return. Houston was a 5.5-point favorite in Game 1 before the star forward was ruled out. The spread then moved three points in favor of the Lakers, who easily covered in a 107-98 as 2.5-point dogs.

Houston doesn't have to release an injury report for Tuesday's game until Monday night, but it's possible the team will provide an update on Durant's status before then.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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