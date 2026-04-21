Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Lakers Game 2)

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant missed Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a knee injury that he suffered in practice last week.

Now, the Rockets are listing the two-time NBA Finals MVP as questionable for Tuesday night's Game 2 matchup. However, it appears that Durant is a true game-time decision, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday that the star forward's status is "up in the air."

Durant reportedly is dealing with a "deep bruise" in his right patellar tendon after colliding with a teammate during practice. Houston is "optimistic" that Durant could return as soon as Game 2, but the questionable tag suggests that he could still miss this game.

Reporting for NBA Today on status updates on Houston star Kevin Durant's deep patellar tendon bruise and Minnesota star Anthony Edwards' runner's knee: pic.twitter.com/SJ8pdxdKV6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2026

The betting market shifted in a big way in Game 1 when Durant was eventually ruled out. Houston opened as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the odds moved three points -- to Houston -2.5 -- after it was determined that KD wouldn't play. Now, oddsmakers have the Rockets as 4.5-point favorites on the road in Game 2, a sign that Durant could be returning to action.

If the former league MVP sits, the Rockets likely would close as 2.5 or 1.5-point favorites since Los Angeles is still down Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique).

On Monday, Durant had some kind of protection on his knee while he got shots up after Houston's practice. The Rockets star looks to be moving well, but it's unclear if he's good enough to participate in game action -- especially in a playoff setting.

Kevin Durant is here getting shots up after Rockets practice today in LA. Looks like he's got some type of tape on his right knee.



Appears to be moving around much better than he was a few nights ago. pic.twitter.com/JI4HnCtFXB — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) April 20, 2026

The Houston offense is extremely dependent on Durant's shot creation, and that was evident in Game 1. The Rockets shot under 40 percent from the field and failed to reach 100 points in the upset loss to the Lakers.

This season, Durant appeared in 78 games, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from 3. Houston doesn't have a lot of experience playing without the star forward, making it hard to see the team's path to a series victory if Durant doesn't return sooner rather than later.

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