Kings vs. Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2
In this story:
The Colorado Avalanche squeaked past the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of their opening-round series. The Avalanche now has a chance to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they host the Kings on Tuesday night.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Kings vs. Avalanche Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Puck Line
- Kings +1.5 (-114)
- Avalanche -1.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Kings +215
- Avalanche -265
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-122)
- UNDER 5.5 (+100)
Kings vs. Avalanche Starting Goalies
- Los Angeles: Anton Forsberg (2.04 GAA, .938 SV%)
- Colorado: Scott Wedgewood (1.00 GAA, .960 SV%)
Kings vs. Avalanche How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 21
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Avalanche lead 1-0
Kings vs. Avalanche Best Prop Bet
- Alex Laferriere Anytime Goal (+310) via FanDuel
Alex Laferriere led the Kings in expected goals over the Kings' final 10 regular-season games at 4.8, which was 0.8 more than any other player on the team in that stretch. You might be surprised to find out that while the Avalanche won Game 1 by a final score of 2-1, they allowed 3.67 expected goals. That could mean the Kings may find the back of the net a few times in Game 2, so I'll take a shot on Laferriere to score at north of 3-1 odds.
Kings vs. Avalanche Prediction and Pick
The Avalanche are rightful favorites, but based on what we saw in Game 1, I think there's some value on the Kings as underdogs in Game 2. The Kings had the advantage in expected goals in the opening game of the series at +0.51. They didn't get the bounces they needed to get the win, but they did enough between the blue lines to have a chance.
If they can match those metrics in Game 2, they're going to be a great bet at north of 2-1 odds.
Picks: Kings +215 via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets back if your first $5 bet wins. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets