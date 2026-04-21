Kings vs. Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

The Colorado Avalanche squeaked past the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of their opening-round series. The Avalanche now has a chance to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they host the Kings on Tuesday night.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Kings vs. Avalanche Odds, Puck Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Puck Line

Kings +1.5 (-114)

Avalanche -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Kings +215

Avalanche -265

Total

OVER 5.5 (-122)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

Kings vs. Avalanche Starting Goalies

Los Angeles: Anton Forsberg (2.04 GAA, .938 SV%)

Colorado: Scott Wedgewood (1.00 GAA, .960 SV%)

Kings vs. Avalanche How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Series: Avalanche lead 1-0

Kings vs. Avalanche Best Prop Bet

Alex Laferriere Anytime Goal (+310) via FanDuel

Alex Laferriere led the Kings in expected goals over the Kings' final 10 regular-season games at 4.8, which was 0.8 more than any other player on the team in that stretch. You might be surprised to find out that while the Avalanche won Game 1 by a final score of 2-1, they allowed 3.67 expected goals. That could mean the Kings may find the back of the net a few times in Game 2, so I'll take a shot on Laferriere to score at north of 3-1 odds.

Kings vs. Avalanche Prediction and Pick

The Avalanche are rightful favorites, but based on what we saw in Game 1, I think there's some value on the Kings as underdogs in Game 2. The Kings had the advantage in expected goals in the opening game of the series at +0.51. They didn't get the bounces they needed to get the win, but they did enough between the blue lines to have a chance.

If they can match those metrics in Game 2, they're going to be a great bet at north of 2-1 odds.

Picks: Kings +215 via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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