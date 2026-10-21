Kings vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Season Opener

Both the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers have low expectations heading into the 2026-27 season, and they’ll face off on opening night to close out an 11-game slate.

Sacramento added guard Darius Acuff Jr. in the 2026 NBA Draft, and he’ll pair with an interesting group of veterans that may end up in new places before the trade deadline. One of those veterans is Domantas Sabonis, who is back after an injury-riddled 2025-26 season.

The Kings lost Ben Simmons (Achilles) for the year after a strong preseason, leaving them with fewer playmaking options than they’d like on opening night.

Meanwhile, the Clippers had a nightmare offseason, highlighted by the punishment handed down in the Kawhi Leonard scandal. The Clips are out five first-round picks, and they no longer have Leonard on the roster.

Instead, Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick are in for the Clips, though L.A. is down five rotation players, including Bradley Beal, Ingram and Max Strus. Not ideal.

Oddsmakers have still set the Clippers and No. 5 overall pick Keaton Wagler as favorites in this season opener.

Can L.A. cover?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the 11th and final matchup in the NBA on Wednesday.

Kings vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +4.5 (-105)

Clippers -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Kings: +160

Clippers: -192

Total

228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kings vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): NBA League Pass, NBC Sports California

Kings record: 0-0

Clippers record: 0-0

Kings vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Malik Monk – questionable

Dylan Cardwell – out

Ben Simmons – out

Maxime Raynaud – out

Clippers Injury Report

Max Strus – out

Bradley Beal – out

Jordan Miller – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Brandon Ingram – out

Kings vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Domantas Sabonis OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-121)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column at SI Betting, I shared why I like Domantas Sabonis against this Clippers frontcourt:

An injury limited Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis to just 19 games in the 2025-26 campaign, but I’m buying him on opening night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to last season, Sabonis had averaged over 13 boards in back-to-back seasons and at least 12 rebounds in six straight years.

The Clippers’ frontcourt has some major questions with Ivica Zubac now in Indiana, and Brook Lopez has never been an elite rebounder at the position.

The Kings are going to want to compete to avoid the relegation zone this season, which should mean a steady workload for an All-Star caliber player like Sabonis.

He’s won the rebounding title in each of his last three full seasons, and I expect him to build on that on opening night.

Kings vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

I don’t have a high grade on either of these teams, especially with the Clippers banged up across the board entering the 2026-27 season.

So, why not take the points in this opener?

The Kings have some veteran talent in Zach LaVine, Sabonis, Keegan Murray and De’Andre Hunter, and they’re going to want to win games to avoid the relegation zone this season. L.A. is in a similar spot, but the team’s rotation is already extremely thin.

This Clippers team missed the playoffs without Kawhi in the 2025-26 season, and now they’ve essentially replaced him with nothing after the trade.

I don’t mind taking a shot on the Kings with two bottom Western Conference teams facing off on opening night.

Pick: Kings +4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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