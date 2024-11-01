Kings vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Nov. 1 (Fade Zaccharie Risacher?)
The Atlanta Hawks have dropped three games in a row heading into Friday’s matchup with the new-look Sacramento Kings, who added DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade this offseason.
The Kings picked up back-to-back wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz by double digits to get back to .500 on the season, but can they cover as road favorites against the Hawks?
After a 2-0 start, the Hawks are now 2-3 with a pair of ugly losses to the Washington Wizards on their resume.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Friday’s matchup.
Kings vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kings -6.5 (-105)
- Hawks +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Kings: -245
- Hawks: +200
Total
- 237 (Over -108/Under -112)
Kings vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov, 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 2-2
- Hawks record: 2-3
Kings vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Mason Jones – out
- Orlando Robinson – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Dominick Barlow – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Dyson Daniels – out
- De’Andre Hunter – out
- Seth Lundy – out
- Cody Zeller – out
- Vit Krejci – out
Kings vs. Hawks Key Players to Watch
Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis: It’s been a great start to the season for Sabonis, as he’s averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 67.9 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from 3. The focal point of the Kings’ offense, Sabonis has an interesting matchup against Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu on Friday.
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young: So far this season, Young isn’t shooting the ball well – 40.2 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from 3. However, he’s still averaging 28.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 11.6 assists per game.
Kings vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared why No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher may be overvalued in the prop market in today’s Best NBA Prop Bets Today:
Atlanta Hawks rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher has started three of his five games this season, and he’s averaging 9.2 points per game while shooting 35.4 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from 3.
However, the No. 1 overall pick had a strong showing his last time out, putting up 17 points (on 7-of-15 shooting) in a start against the Washington Wizards. Atlanta ended up dropping that game, falling to 0-2 against Washington on the season, and I’m not totally sold on Risacher having another big game on Friday.
So far this season, Risacher has just two games with double-digit shot attempts – and all three other games he’s finished with two or fewer made baskets.
I think this line is a bit of an overreaction to Risacher's breakout game his last time out.
Pick: Zaccharie Risacher UNDER 13.5 Points (-110)
