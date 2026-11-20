Kings vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Los Angeles Kings have the perfect opportunity to bounce back with the Sacramento Kings coming to town on Friday night for an NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
The Lakers saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night. It was the second half of a back-to-back, but they were still -11.5 home favorites in the 109-97 loss to the Jazz.
The Lakers still have 13 wins on the season, though, which is the same number of losses that the Kings have. They’ve lost seven in a row since their only win of the season on Nov. 2.
The Lakers beat the Kings 116-103 in Sacramento on Nov. 4.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Kings vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings +14.5 (-110)
- Lakers -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings +600
- Lakers -890
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 20
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, SPECSN
- Kings record: 1-13
- Lakers record: 13-3
Kings vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa – Doubtful
- De’Andrew Hunter – Questionable
- Jonathan Mogbo – Out
- Sean Pedulla – Out
- Maxime Raynaud – Out
- Ben Simmons – Out
Lakers Injury Report
- Quentin Grimes – Available
- Austin Reaves – Out
Kings vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers (+100)
Quentin Grimes may have taken over a few games ago, but this is Luka Doncic’s team. He’s averaging 38.1 points per game, with a career-high 5.1 3-pointers made on 13.4 attempts. Those marks both lead the league as well.
Doncic isn’t afraid to chuck the ball up. In fact, it’s what this offense is built around. He’s coming off a down game against Utah, shooting 2 for 12 from deep, but the volume was still there, and that was the second half of a back-to-back.
The Lakers star made 6-of-13 3s against the Kings earlier this month.
Kings vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers won by 13 in Sacramento and are now 14.5-point favorites at home. They’re also coming off a rare loss, and are playing a team that only has one win on the season.
Not only is Sacramento 1-13 overall, but the Kings are only 4-10 against the spread as well – including 1-4 as a road underdog. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 10-6 against the spread this season.
Pick: Lakers -14.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop