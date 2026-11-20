The Los Angeles Kings have the perfect opportunity to bounce back with the Sacramento Kings coming to town on Friday night for an NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

The Lakers saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night. It was the second half of a back-to-back, but they were still -11.5 home favorites in the 109-97 loss to the Jazz.

The Lakers still have 13 wins on the season, though, which is the same number of losses that the Kings have. They’ve lost seven in a row since their only win of the season on Nov. 2.

The Lakers beat the Kings 116-103 in Sacramento on Nov. 4.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Kings vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +14.5 (-110)

Lakers -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kings +600

Lakers -890

Total

230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kings vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, SPECSN

Kings record: 1-13

Lakers record: 13-3

Kings vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Precious Achiuwa – Doubtful

De’Andrew Hunter – Questionable

Jonathan Mogbo – Out

Sean Pedulla – Out

Maxime Raynaud – Out

Ben Simmons – Out

Lakers Injury Report

Quentin Grimes – Available

Austin Reaves – Out

Kings vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers (+100)

Quentin Grimes may have taken over a few games ago, but this is Luka Doncic’s team. He’s averaging 38.1 points per game, with a career-high 5.1 3-pointers made on 13.4 attempts. Those marks both lead the league as well.

Doncic isn’t afraid to chuck the ball up. In fact, it’s what this offense is built around. He’s coming off a down game against Utah, shooting 2 for 12 from deep, but the volume was still there, and that was the second half of a back-to-back.

The Lakers star made 6-of-13 3s against the Kings earlier this month.

Kings vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Lakers won by 13 in Sacramento and are now 14.5-point favorites at home. They’re also coming off a rare loss, and are playing a team that only has one win on the season.

Not only is Sacramento 1-13 overall, but the Kings are only 4-10 against the spread as well – including 1-4 as a road underdog. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 10-6 against the spread this season.

Pick: Lakers -14.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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