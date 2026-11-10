Kirk Cousins Trade Improves Vikings' Super Bowl, Playoff Odds in 2026; Alters Line vs. Packers in Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings made a huge all-in move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, as they reportedly sent a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota had a nightmare performance from quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday night in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, and with Kyler Murray (hamstring) on the shelf, the Vikings made the move to bring Cousins back to Minnesota.

Term update: the Vikings are trading a 2027 third-round pick for Kirk Cousins. https://t.co/3PZeDY92y4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026

As a result, the Vikings have seen their odds skyrocket across the board. Minnesota went from +2400 to +2200 to win the Super Bowl this season at DraftKings Sportsbook, and it also jumped to -250 to make the playoffs. That's significant, as the Vikings have better playoff odds than the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC.

In addition to that, it seems that oddsmakers expect Cousins to start in Week 10 against Green Bay. The Vikings shifted from 4.5-point road underdogs (they opened as three-point underdogs)t to 3.5-point underdogs in Sunday's game. Since Murray is banged up, it seems likely that Cousins will get a chance to run with the Minnesota job.

This season, Cousins has led the Raiders to a 4-5 start, throwing for 2,340 yards, 20 scores and eight picks. The veteran quarterback has a ton of experience in the Minnesota offense, and he should be able to step right in and make a difference for an offense that has been one of the worst in the NFL this season.

The Vikings are 31st in the league in EPA/Play and 30th in success rate. They had to bench Wentz in favor of Max Brosmer in Week 9 after he turned the ball over three times in the loss to Buffalo.

At 6-2, the Vikings are in third place in the NFC North, but they are still in a prime spot to at least earn a wild card berth.

Cousins left Minnesota for Atlanta after he tore his Achilles in the 2023 season. He then signed with Las Vegas as a free agent this past offseason and has been starting over No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

The Raiders' playoff odds have plummeted since their Week 9 loss, yet the team was still able to cash in with a solid draft pick by moving Cousins ahead of the 4 p.m. EST deadline.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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