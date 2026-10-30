Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

Part II of the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers season series is set for Friday night, as New York begins its defense of its NBA Cup title.

The Knicks took the NBA Cup very seriously last season, and it paid off, as the team went on to win the NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson and Co. are off to a slow start this season (2-3), but they’ve won back-to-back games heading into Friday’s matchup.

The Sixers rallied on Wednesday to beat a Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers team, and they do have a road win over New York under their belt. LeBron James and Jaylen Brown have fit in well next to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, leading the Sixers to a 4-1 start.

They’re favored in this NBA Cup matchup, but not by much.

These teams both have aspirations of playing in the NBA Finals this season, and Friday’s game is yet another chance to see how they’d match up in a potential playoff series.

Let’s dive right into this game, including the odds, a player prop to bet, injuries, my prediction and more on Oct. 30.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +1.5 (-120)

76ers -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Knicks: -110

76ers: -110

Total

228.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Knicks vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Knicks record: 2-3

76ers record: 4-1

Knicks vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Jose Alvarado -- out

76ers Injury Report

Dominick Barlow – out

Jaylen Brown – questionable

Tacko Fall – out

Ariel Hukporti – out

Jabari Walker – out

Knicks vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-115)

Towns is off to a great start this season, averaging 21.8 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Knicks center has been a beast on the glass in recent seasons, and he has 10 or more boards in every game in the 2026-27 campaign. That includes a 12-rebound game – despite foul trouble – in the season opener against Philadelphia.

The 76ers have struggled on the boards this season with their lack of center depth behind Joel Embiid, ranking 30th in the league in opponent rebounds per game and in the bottom 10 in rebound percentage.

This is a great matchup for Towns, who needed just 23:33 in the opener to gobble up 12 boards. I love how aggressive he’s been to start this season, and the six-time All-Star should be in line for a big game on Friday night.

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for just 206 points in their season opener, and the UNDER has hit in four of the Knicks’ five games and four of Philly’s five games.

Yet, oddsmakers have this total all the way up at 228.5 on Friday night.

The Knicks’ offense has come alive a little this week in wins over Detroit and Chicago, yet it still ranks in the bottom half of the league in offensive rating. The Sixers are even worse, clocking in at No. 25 after their win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The Sixers are still working on some chemistry with James and Brown now in the fold, and the Knicks (26th in pace) may slow things down like they did in the opener and force the Sixers to play more in the half court.

Rather than take a side in this game – the first meeting went down to the wire – I’d much rather take the UNDER given how these offenses have started the season.

Pick: UNDER 228.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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