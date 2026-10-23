Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23

Who would have thought that the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics would both be 0-1 to open the 2026–27 season?

These two teams lost on opening night on Tuesday, both as favorites. The Celtics blew a major lead in the fourth quarter, allowing a 23-to-3 run against the Detroit Pistons to fall to 0-1.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks hung their championship banner, but it did not bring them any good fortune in the new season, as they fell short against LeBron James, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks did not shoot well in that game, and Karl-Anthony Towns once again dealt with foul trouble despite being the most effective offensive player for New York.

Now, these teams battle out to earn their first win of the 2026–27 season on Friday night.

Oddsmakers have set the Celtics as home favorites in this game, and both of these teams have a little bit of a new look this season.

New York lost backup center Mitchell Robinson, who is now in Boston, and replaced him with Andre Drummond. Drummond played a big role with Towns in foul trouble in the opener, but he shot just 5-for-13 from the field despite grabbing double-digit rebounds.

Boston, on the other hand, made some major additions in the offseason, trading away All-NBA wing Jaylen Brown to acquire Paul George, who had 38 points in the opening loss against Detroit. The C's also brought in Robinson to solidify their frontcourt, and it'll be interesting to see how he fares against his former team.

These two teams have a serious case to be the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the East this season, but nobody wants to start 0-2. So, who has the edge on Friday night?

I'm eyeing a player prop and a side in this matchup, but first, let's take a look at the latest odds from the best NBA betting sites .

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +2.5 (-110)

Celtics -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Knicks: +114

Celtics: -135

Total

223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Knicks record: 0-1

Celtics record: 0-1

Knicks vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable

Tyler Nickel – questionable

Jaden Akins – questionable

Celtics Injury Report

Devin Carter – out

Knicks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-132)

Tatum finished Boston’s loss against Detroit with four rebounds and 11 assists, and he should be in line for a big season across the board as the clear No. 1 option in this offense.

The four-time First Team All-NBA selection is an elite facilitator at his size, and he’s averaged at least eight rebounds per game in each of his last five seasons. In fact, he averaged 10.0 boards per game in limited action in the 2025-26 campaign.

Tatum’s assist numbers on Tuesday are very encouraging, and he’s averaging 27.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in his last 10 meetings with the Knicks. While the star forward had a poor shooting game in the season opener, he still found other ways to impact the game.

I think this line is a bargain since Tatum should push eight or more rebounds per game in the 2026-27 season.

Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Boston to win the first half against New York:

Both Boston and New York lost their season openers on Tuesday, but I’m avoiding a full game pick in what should be a great matchup between two Finals contenders.

Instead, I’m looking at a Celtics trend (and a bet that hit on Tuesday) that has been absolute money in the Joe Mazzulla era.

Over the last three seasons, Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread in the first half. Here’s a look at the record you’d have if you simply bet C’s first half (shootout to my Quinnipiac buddy Rob who loves this wager) over the last three seasons:

2025-26 season: 53-31-1 (+17.05 units)

2024-25 season: 48-45-0 (-4.35 units)

2023-24 season: 66-34-1 (+26.05 units)

The Knicks have been notorious for some slow starts against quality teams, and Boston is a tough team to beat at home (30-11 last season). I don’t mind taking the C’s to simply win the first half in this Eastern Conference showdown.

Pick: Celtics 1H Moneyline (-130 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .