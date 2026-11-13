Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The New York Knicks embark on a road trip starting against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Knicks saw their four-game winning streak come to an end last time out, falling 115-107 as home favorites against Cleveland. New York was in the second half of a back-to-back in that one, to be fair, but was still a 4.5-point favorite.

Meanwhile, the Pacers look to sweep a quick two-game homestand after taking care of business against the Wizards on Wednesday night.

The Knicks won three of four meetings last season against the Pacers, with their lone loss coming in double overtime.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -6.5 (-112)

Pacers +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Knicks -240

Pacers +200

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, MSG

Knicks record: 6-5

Pacers record: 4-8

Knicks vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

TBA

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – Out

Tyrese Haliburton – Out

T.J. McConnell – Probable

Aaron Nesmith – Questionable

Ben Sheppard – Out

Knicks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (+100)

Jalen Brunson hasn’t missed a beat since winning NBA Finals MVP last season. He’s once again averaging 26 points per game, with 2.6 three-pointers made on 7.2 attempts per contest. That’s nearly identical to his 2.6-for-7.1 three-point shooting per game last season.

Brunson is particularly hot as of late, shooting 25 for 59 (42.4%) from deep in his last seven games for an average of 3.6 three-pointers made on 8.4 attempts per contest. He’s made at least three triples in six of those seven games.

Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

The Knicks have only lost twice in their last eight games: last time out in the second half of a back-to-back, and in Philadelphia on Oct. 30, which was their third game in four nights. This is once again New York’s third game in four nights, while Indiana had Tuesday off prior to Wednesday’s win over Washington.

The Pacers are only 4-8 overall this season, but they are 7-5 against the spread, while the Knicks are 4-7 against the spread, while boasting a 6-5 record.

Indiana could pull off the upset here, but I’m happy taking the 6.5 points.

Pick: Pacers +6.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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