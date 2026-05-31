Knicks vs. Spurs Opening Odds for Game 1 of NBA Finals (New York Opens as Road Underdog)

Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals could be an instant classic, as the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs face off in a rematch of the 1999 Finals.

New York has not won a title in 53 years, and this may be the Knicks’ single-best chance to break that streak, as they enter the Finals on the best 11-game run (by point differential) in the history of the NBA.

The Knicks haven’t lost a game since Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs, and they have a net rating of plus-19.8 in the postseason, by far the best mark in the NBA. The only thing standing in their way?

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, who are as ahead of schedule as a young team could be. San Antonio upset the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, winning Games 6 and 7 to advance to the NBA Finals.

After winning 62 games in the regular season, the Spurs showed that they’re ready for the moment all postseason, posting a plus-11.0 net rating (No. 2 in the NBA) to this point while beating OKC on its home floor in Game 7 on Saturday night.

So, it’s not surprising that the Spurs are favored at home in the opening odds for Game 1 of the Finals.

Still, New York actually had the upper hand in the season series between these teams, winning two of the three meetings.

So, who has the edge in Game 1?

Let’s dive right into the opening odds, some trends to know and a quick preview of Game 1, which won’t take place until Wednesday, June 3.

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total for Game 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +4.5 (-102)

Spurs -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Knicks: +170

Spurs: -205

Total

218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Spurs are -205 favorites to win Game 1, which is also their odds to win the entire NBA Finals .

San Antonio was favored by 3.5 points in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6, so the Knicks are being viewed pretty favorably in the betting market after winning 11 playoff games in a row.

New York has covered the spread in nine of 12 playoff games, and it’s been favored in all but two games (Game 3 against Cleveland and Game 3 against Philadelphia) this postseason. So, this is a little bit of uncharted territory for the Knicks, as they’re facing a team that oddsmakers believe is clearly better than them entering Game 1.

New York wasn’t great on the road in the regular season, but it has just one road loss in the postseason and is 8-8 against the spread as a road underdog overall in the 2025-26 campaign.

San Antonio enters Game 1 at 26-20-1 against the spread when favored at home.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1 Preview

The Knicks and Spurs both won a regular-season meeting at home, but it was New York that won the NBA Cup Championship game against San Antonio back in December.

It’s hard to take much away from that matchup since Wembanyama had recently returned from an injury, though the Knicks did blow the Spurs out at home in March in their final regular-season clash.

This postseason, these teams ranks very similarly in several categories:

Net Rating

Knicks: +19.8 (No. 1)

Spurs: +11.0 (No. 2)

Defensive Rating

Knicks: 103.5 (No. 1)

Spurs: 104.1 (No. 2)

Offensive Rating

Knicks: 123.3 (No. 1)

Spurs: 115.1 (No. 3)

Effective Field Goal Percentage

Knicks: 59.2% (No. 1)

Spurs: 54.2% (No. 3)

The Knicks had an easier path to the Finals (they didn’t have to face OKC in the Conference Finals), but they were about as dominant as a team could be, winning 11 games in a row after dropping two of their first three matchups.

New York also has a massive rest advantage heading into Game 1, though the Spurs will have three days off after winning on Saturday night. Oddsmakers have San Antonio favored at home, where it has lost at least one game in every series this postseason, but it did beat the Knicks in the one matchup between these teams in San Antonio during the regular season.

The Spurs’ defense has been on a different level as of late, holding the OKC offense to under 105 points in three of the final four games of the Western Conference Finals. It’ll be interesting to see how New York’s No. 1 offense navigates Wembanyama in the paint – and all of the Spurs’ elite perimeter defenders – in Game 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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