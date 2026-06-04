Knicks vs. Spurs Opening Odds for NBA Finals Game 2 (San Antonio Favored to Even Series)

The New York Knicks overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Jalen Brunson ended up with 30 points after a slow start, and Karl-Anthony Towns played a big role with 18 points and 12 rebounds while going up against Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs were on the opposite side of things in the Western Conference Final when they came back to take Game 1 over the Thunder on the road.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 2 in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, June 5.

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +5.5 (-104)

Spurs -5.5 (-116)

Moneyline

Knicks +190

Spurs -230

Total

214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Spurs closed as -4.5 favorites in Game 1, and now they’re -5.5 favorites in Game 2 as they look to avoid dropping both games at home.

San Antonio’s -230 moneyline odds gives it a 69.7% chance of winning Game 2 to even the series.

The total has dropped a few points from Game 1’s 217.5 after the teams combined for 200 points in Game 1.

San Antonio Favored to Even Series in Game 2

The Knicks have been unstoppable for more than a few weeks now. They’ve won 12 straight games, 11 of which have been by double digits. It’s been an incredible run for New York after falling behind 2-1 to Atlanta in the first round of the playoffs.

The Spurs are no strangers to adversity, though. They also faced a 2-1 deficit just last round, and also dropped Game 1 to the Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Beating the Spurs once at home is hard enough, but twice in a row is even tougher.

San Antonio is now 38-12 at home this year, with the Knicks improving their road record to 29-20.

The Spurs bounced back from their last home loss, a 123-108 defeat to the Thunder in Game 3, with a 21-point win in Game 4 as -3.5 favorites. They’re hoping for a similar outcome on Friday night in the NBA Finals.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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