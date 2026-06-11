Knicks vs. Spurs Opening Odds for NBA Finals Game 5 (San Antonio Favored to Extend Series)

Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals is officially an elimination game, as the New York Knicks completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

New York is now -500 to win the title , a massive flip from where it was during the first half of Game 4. The Knicks trailed by as many as 29 points in the third quarter (81-52), but they clawed their way all the way back to win on a tip-in by OG Anunoby with just 1.2 seconds left in the game.

OG ANUNOBY WITH THE PUTBACK.



KNICKS COMPLETE THE 29-PT COMEBACK FOR THE WIN.



LARGEST COMEBACK IN NBA FINALS HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZtWVWY6JsR — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

The Knicks have a chance to close out this series on Saturday night in San Antonio, but oddsmakers aren’t expecting that to happen. The Spurs have opened up as favorites in Game 5, as they’ve kicked away two games in this series and certainly could at least be tied heading into Game 5.

But, almost doesn’t count in basketball, and the Knicks already have two wins under their belt at Frost Bank Center in this series.

Can New York end its 53-year title drought on Saturday? Here’s a look at the odds from the best betting sites for Game 5.

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +5.5 (-112)

Spurs -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Knicks: +164

Spurs: -198

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Even with the Knicks up 3-1 in this series, oddsmakers haven’t changed much when it comes to the line for this game. New York is once again a 5.5-point underdog on the road, and the total (216.5) remains in the spot that it was in Game 4.

The Knicks won outright as underdogs in Games 1 and 2, and only one game has been won by a home team (Game 4) in this series. The road team is now 4-0 against the spread, as the Spurs covered as 2.5-point underdogs on Wednesday night.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 Preview

This series has been extremely close, with the Knicks winning games by 10, one and one point while the Spurs’ lone win came by four points.

So, setting San Antonio as a 5.5-point favorite in Game 5 seems a little lofty, especially since it is coming off one of the most heartbreaking losses that you’ll ever see in Game 4.

New York has not lost a game by more than four points during this entire playoff run, and it remains No. 1 in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating in the 2026 postseason.

The Spurs have come out strong in every game, holding a double-digit lead at some point in each first quarter. San Antonio’s bench outplayed the Knicks’ bench for most of Game 4, as Jose Alvarado was really the only viable bench option for New York.

He helped swing the game in the fourth quarter, but the Knicks need more from Landry Shamet, Deuce McBride and Mitchell Robinson on the road if they’re going to pull off yet another upset.

So, should we expect this series to reach Game 6? New York is +164 to win in five games, and it has much better odds to win the series in six games, as it’ll likely be favored at Madison Square Garden in a potential matchup on Tuesday.

For what it’s worth, the "correct score" odds for this series have the Knicks winning in six games (+145) as the favorite while the Spurs in seven (+380) is second. New York is +850 to win this series if it goes to a seventh game and +164 to win the series in five.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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