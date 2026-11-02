Is Kyle Monangai Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 8)

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai has been out of the lineup with a turf toe issue and a thumb injury, and he was unable to get practice time in ahead of Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

As a result, the Bears have ruled the second-year back out for this matchup, which will be his fourth missed game in a row.

Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) ruled out for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 31, 2026

Chicago has been rolling with D'Andre Swift (the team's No. 1 back) and veteran Roschon Johnson in the backfield the last few weeks with Monangai sidelined. The Bears didn't place the second-year back on injured reserve when he was first hurt, but he's now set to miss his fourth game of the season.

Though four gmaes, Monangai has 60 carries for 324 yards and three scores, adding five catches for 39 yards. He was averaging 5.4 yards per carry before going down. Turf toe injuries are tricky, especially for a running back that needs to plant and cut on just about every play.

Monangai's next chance to play is in Week 9, but it's worth noting that Chicago has a bye in Week 10 and may decide to hold the running back out through then.

With Monangai out, I'm targeting the Bears' running game in a different way in the prop market on Monday.

Best Bears Prop Bet vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Caleb Williams OVER 21.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Since returning from a hamstring injury, Williams has failed to clear 21.5 rushing yards in back-to-back games, but he may need to use his legs more against an elite Seattle pass rush.

The Seahawks are second in the NFL in pressure rate this season, and they’ve already made 17 sacks in seven games.

Williams’ escapability is one of his best traits, and he did run all over Carolina (65 yards on 10 carries) and Minnesota (42 yards on five carries) in his first two starts this season. The Minnesota game is interesting since the Vikings are No. 1 in the league in pressure rate this season.

Seattle has allowed 30 carries for 127 yards to opposing quarterbacks in 2026, so it wouldn’t shock me if Williams scrambles a few times and clears this prop on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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