Is Kyle Monangai Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Bears in NFL Week 9)

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai returned to practice in a limited fashion this week as he recovers from a thumb injury and turf toe.

The second-year back is officially listed as questionable for Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though he's facing an uphill battle to play on Sunday night.

Kyle Monangai officially listed questionable for Week 9. https://t.co/7wE9s8Qn9S — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Monangai is not expected to play for the Bears on Sunday, which will be his fifth missed game in a row. Chicago has relied on veterans D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson in the backfield with Monangai sidelined.

Rap: Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) not expected to play in Week 9. pic.twitter.com/3ruaDlvxSz — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 7, 2026

Though four games, Monangai has 60 carries for 324 yards and three scores, adding five catches for 39 yards. He was averaging 5.4 yards per carry before going down. Turf toe injuries are tricky, especially for a running back that needs to plant and cut on just about every play.

Since the Bears have a bye in Week 10, it makes sense that they want to give Monangai some more time before he returns. The Bears are 6-2 this season and have won three games in a row with Caleb Williams (hamstring) back in the lineup.

That's made Chicago an interesting team to bet on in the prop market, though this is a tough matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that is the best in the league in EPA/Play in 2026.

I'm targeting the Bears in the passing game for my favorite prop in Week 9 with Monangai sidelined.

Best Bears Prop Bet vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+155)

The Bucs have an elite defense (No. 2 in EPA/Pass, No. 1 in EPA/Play), but they have struggled against the tight end position in the 2026 season.

Tampa Bay has allowed 449 receiving yards and five receiving scores to opposing tight ends, putting second-year star Colston Loveland in a good spot on Sunday night.

Loveland has been rolling since Williams returned to the lineup, catching 20 of his 28 targets over the last three weeks for 199 yards and two scores. He didn’t score against Seattle in Week 8, but Loveland found the end zone in Weeks 6 and 7 for his first two scores of the season.

I think he’s undervalued at this price after seeing his target share jump in a big way since Williams returned.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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