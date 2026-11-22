Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai has not played since Week 4 of the 2026 season due to turf toe and a thumb issue, but he's off the injury report and expected to return in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.

Monangai's return is a major boost to a Bears backfield that has been relying on Roschon Johnson and Salvon Ahmed behind starter D'Andre Swift.

Kyle Monangai (toe) not listed on injury report for Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

Still, even with Monangai back in Week 11, it appears the team may ease him into action. Chicago still elevated Ahmed from the practice squad for Sunday's game, which means he could have a role on offense.

The #Bears have elevated RB Salvon Ahmed from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.



Ahmed is a standard practice-squad gameday elevation and, per NFL regulation, will revert back to the club’s practice squad after the game. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 21, 2026

In his four games this season, Monangai has 60 carries for 324 yards and three scores while adding five catches for 39 yards through the air. The Bears running back has been a nice complement to Swift, and the team is hoping he can pick up where he left off before the turf toe injury.

Chicago is a double-digit favorite in Week 11, so there could be a bunch of mop-up time where the team is looking to run the ball.

Here's a look at how I'm targeting Monangai in the prop market on Sunday.

Best Bears Prop Bet vs. Saints in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kyle Monangai UNDER 10.5 Rush Attempts (-117)

This season, Monangai has three games with exactly 10 carries and one with 30, as he was a big part of the Bears' win over the New York Jets in Week 4 with Tyson Bagent at quarterback.

Still, Monangai failed to clear this prop in each of his other three games and the elevation of Ahmed certainly could impact the workload for the second-year back.

Monangai has only played 41.1 percent of the Bears' snaps in his four games in the 2026 season, so he's not walking into the lead role for Chicago.

While I think the former seventh-round pick is involved in Ben Johnson's game plan, I don't expect him to see his second-largest carry total of the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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