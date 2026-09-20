Is Kyler Murray Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Bears in NFL Week 2)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Chicago Bears due to the concussion he suffered in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Murray was able to return to practice on a limited basis this week, but the Vikings have decided to hold the former No. 1 overall pick out, as he's yet to clear the concussion protocol.

Carson Wentz will get the start in Murray's place, and the veteran threw three scores in the win over Green Bay in Week 1. Former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will back Wentz up.

Losing Murray is tough for the Vikings, who opened as three-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook and eventually shifted to 5.5-point underdogs with the starting quarterback out. That line has now settled at 4.5 at most sportsbooks.

“Kyler Murray is worth roughly around 2.5 points or so, even though the Vikings won on Sunday with Wentz,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook told Sports Illustrated. “Overall, Minnesota's offense was, I would say, somewhat unimpressive, and Green Bay played really poorly defensively. So, more than saying Minnesota was outstanding, I would say Green Bay presented the game gift-wrapped to them. When we had the lookahead line, Chicago was -3. They actually went up as high as 5.5, and then it came back to 4.5. So, he's certainly worth something. I don't know how much you want to look into as Wentz being the answer. I don't think he is, but Week 1 showed that he could come in and certainly give them what they needed to contend, and they did in that game.”

The Vikings should have Murray back in the lineup for Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as head coach Kevin O'Connell said that he's expected to clear the concussion protocol next week.

O'Connell: Kyler Murray expected to clear concussion protocol next week. https://t.co/A0Ah9FhB91 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 18, 2026

Minnesota is currently a 1.5-point underdog in the lookahead line for that matchup.

Prior to exiting in Week 1, Murray completed three of his five pass attempts for 18 yards and on interception. He also added two carries for nine yards on the ground. The Vikings are hoping that he can find his form from earlier in his career when he led the Arizona Cardinals to the playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .