Kyler Murray Injury Update Doesn't Change Packers vs. Cardinals Odds for NFL Week 7
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is a dealing with a foot injury that cost him Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, but it appears he's making progress towards a return.
Murray was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, a positive sign for his chances of playing for Arizona against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.
Murray still has a long way to go in terms to getting his body ready to play, but the fact that he didn't sit out on Wednesday bodes well for his chances of playing -- or at least being listed as questionable to play -- on Sunday.
Despite that, oddsmakers at DraftKings aren't moved by Murray's potential return. Arizona opened as a seven-point underdog in Week 7 (at home), and the odds shifted slightly in the Cardinals' favor early in the week to Arizona +6.5.
However, it doesn't appear they'll move again until there is concrete information that Murray is trending towards playing. Even though the former No. 1 overall pick practiced on Wednesday, DraftKings still has the Cards listed as 6.5-point underdogs.
Arizona has lost four games in a row, and it's in danger of falling out of the playoff picture in the NFC entirely. The Cardinals are already two games back of the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, and a loss to Green Bay would make it very tough for this team to make the playoffs after starting 2-5.
If Murray is unable to play on Sunday, veteran Jacoby Brissett would get the start. He played decently against the Colts, throwing for 320 yards, two scores and one pick while completing 61.4 percent of his passes. Based on how Murray has played this season, Brissett wasn't a major downgrade.
The former No. 1 overall pick hasn't played great in his five starts, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for just 962 yards, six scores and three picks.
Bettors should monitor the spread for the Packers-Cardinals matchup as the week goes on, as there's a chance the number improves for Arizona if Murray ends up playing in this game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.