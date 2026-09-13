Kyler Murray Injury Update: Packers Jump to Massive Favorites With Vikings QB Headed to Locker Room
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UPDATE: Kyler Murray has been ruled OUT with a concussion.
The Minnesota Vikings lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday afternoon, as he took a massive hit on a run and ended up going to the locker room.
Murray's helmet was dislodged on the play, and the Packers received a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for the hit. With Murray out of the game, the Vikings turned to veteran quarterback Carson Wentz under center.
Murray is being evaluated for a concussion, and it's certainly possible that he'll miss at least the rest of this game. The injury has shifted the odds for the Packers vs. Vikings matchup quite a bit, as Green Bay was already up 9-0 when Murray went down.
After opening as 1.5-point favorites at home (-122 on the moneyline), the Vikings shifted to 8,5-point underdogs in the live odds at DraftKings Sportsbook after Murray went down. They were +293 underdogs to pull off a win in this Week 1 matchup.
Prior to exiting, Murray completed three of his five pass attempts for 18 yards and on interception. He added two carries for nine yards on the ground.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2