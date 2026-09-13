Kyler Murray Injury Update: Packers Jump to Massive Favorites With Vikings QB Headed to Locker Room

UPDATE: Kyler Murray has been ruled OUT with a concussion.

QB Kyler Murray has been ruled out with a concussion. https://t.co/RQOUPuQ0iT — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 13, 2026

The Minnesota Vikings lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday afternoon, as he took a massive hit on a run and ended up going to the locker room.

Status alert: Kyler Murray headed to locker room Sunday. https://t.co/etdQQBJFWD — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 13, 2026

Murray's helmet was dislodged on the play, and the Packers received a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for the hit. With Murray out of the game, the Vikings turned to veteran quarterback Carson Wentz under center.

Scary scene as Kyler Murray takes a massive hit and stays down after the play. pic.twitter.com/sVqZ7M24e4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2026

Murray is being evaluated for a concussion, and it's certainly possible that he'll miss at least the rest of this game. The injury has shifted the odds for the Packers vs. Vikings matchup quite a bit, as Green Bay was already up 9-0 when Murray went down.

After opening as 1.5-point favorites at home (-122 on the moneyline), the Vikings shifted to 8,5-point underdogs in the live odds at DraftKings Sportsbook after Murray went down. They were +293 underdogs to pull off a win in this Week 1 matchup.

Prior to exiting, Murray completed three of his five pass attempts for 18 yards and on interception. He added two carries for nine yards on the ground.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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