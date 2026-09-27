Is Ladd McConkey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Bills in NFL Week 3)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey played through a rib injury in Week 2 of the NFL season, wearing a flak jacket under his jersey to help avoid any further damage.

McConkey caught three passes for 35 yards in a Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, playing just 45.6 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps. It was the second week in a row that the former second-round pick played less than 50 percent of the offensive snaps, making him a bit of a shaky prop target on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

However, McConkey was a full participant in practice this week, even though he is officially dealing with a cracked rib, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. That's led to the Chargers listing McConkey without an injury designation for this massive showdown with Buffalo.

Los Angeles is a seven-point underdog in this matchup, and it's certainly hoping that McConkey can play a bigger role on offense. In limited snaps in Week 1 (due to the rib injury), McConkey reeled in five of his seven targets for 82 yards and a score.

The Chargers' offense has been awful to open this season, ranking 31st in the NFL in EPA/Play and 24th in EPA/Pass. So, getting McConkey to play a full complement of snaps would certainly be useful on Sunday.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on the star wideout in the prop market against a Buffalo defense that has been beatable so far in 2026.

Best Ladd McConkey Prop Bet vs. Bills

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ladd McConkey OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

McConkey's lack of snaps in Week 2 is certainly a concern, but the star receiver was only able to log one practice in the lead up to the game against the Raiders. Now, he's had another week to recover and learn how to play with his cracked rib, which is a good sign going into this matchup with Buffalo.

The Bills are 2-0 this season, but their defense has been shaky, allowing the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL while ranking 27th in both EPA/Play and success rate. So, the Chargers' attack could get back on track in this Week 3 battle.

McConkey easily cleared this line in less than 50 percent of the team's snaps in Week 1, catching five of seven targets for 82 yards. He then averaged over 10 yards per reception in Week 2, catching all three of his looks from Herbert.

If the star receiver's role expands, I think he's a great bet to reach 60 or more yards given the fact that he's averaging 14.6 yards per reception this season. The Bills allowed big games to Nico Collins and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the first two weeks, so I expect McConkey to be featured in this game if he's able to play closer to 60-70 percent of the snaps.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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