Is Ladd McConkey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 6)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been extremely banged up this season, but he's expected to to play in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McConkey has dealt with foot and rib injuries, causing him to miss one game and play limited snaps in three others. He is officially off the injury report for Week 6, a sign that he could play a more normal workload against Kansas City.

However, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh would not share if McConkey or fellow receiver Quentin Johnston will be on snap counts in Week 6.

Jim Harbaugh on if he anticipates a snap count for Ladd McConkey or Quentin Johnston, via @alexinsdorf99:



"I don't know." https://t.co/JS46g4o5MT — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 16, 2026

This season, McConkey has played in just 54.4 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps in the four games that he's taken the field. While the star receiver was active in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, he did not play.

Overall, McConkey has played over 50 percent of L.A.'s snaps in just one game, making him a risky player to trust in fantasy or in the player prop market.

He's caught 12 of his 17 targets for 183 yards and a score this season, and the Chargers certainly could use both him and Johnston at their peak form against an undefeated Chiefs team.

Here's a look at how I'd bet on McConkey in this Week 6 showdown.

Best Chargers Prop Bet vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ladd McConkey OVER 40.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

In two of his three games where he recorded catches this season, McConkey has cleared this total, and he finished with 35 yards in the game where he fell short.

The former second-round pick is going to be a featured part of the Chargers' offense if he's able to play a semi-normal role, and it's worth noting that he's off the injury report this week after being questionable in Weeks 4 and 5.

McConkey was clearly limited in Week 4 before not playing a single snap in Week 5.

If his role expands, he should be in the mix for over 40 yards, especially since the Chargers may be playing from behind as 8.5-point underdogs in this matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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