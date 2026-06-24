Lakers' NBA Finals Odds Remain in Top 10 After Reported Austin Reaves Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers' are hoping to build a championship contender around Luka Doncic this offseason, and they're off to a strong start.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Los Angeles is retaining star guard Austin Reaves, as he intends to sign a four-year, $185 million max contract with L.A. that will have a player option in the 2029-30 season. Reaves, who had a player option for the 2026-27 season, declined that option to secure this new deal.

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves intends to sign a four-year, $185 million maximum contract to return to the franchise, with a player option for the final season in 2029-30, sources tell ESPN. Reaves declined his $14.9M player option for the new max deal. pic.twitter.com/5T8Ze6v0kF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2026

The move has kept the Lakers in the top 10 in the latest odds to win the NBA Finals, as they are currently +3000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles opened the offseason at +2800 to win the title, but those odds have shifted quite a bit across the league with Giannis Antetokounmpo getting traded to the Miami Heat.

Reaves has been a solid running mate for Doncic since the former Dallas Mavericks star was traded to L.A. In 51 games last seasom, Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3.

The Lakers still have more business to attend to, as they have to make decisions on free agents like LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura and others, but getting Reaves back is a step in the right direction. It's unclear how Reaves' contract will impact the Lakers' willingness to spend to upgrade the roster, especially when it comes to James' future with the franchise.

L.A. was knocked out in the second round of the playoffs in the 2025-26 season, but Doncic did not play at all during that run due to a hamstring injury. He and Reaves formed a lethal scoring duo when they shared the court together in the 2025-26 season, and Los Angeles could re-create the magic Doncic found playing alongisde Kyrie Irving in Dallas when he made the NBA Finals in 2024.

The Lakers are currently tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fourth-best odds to win the NBA Finals among Western Conference teams. Only the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets have better odds at DraftKings.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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