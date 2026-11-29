The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies have been two of the best teams in the Western Conference this season, and they’ll go head-to-head on Sunday in an afternoon matchup in Memphis.

Luka Doncic and the Lakers are coming off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Cup action on Friday, dropping them out of the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. Still, L.A. is 15-4, and it has the seventh-best net rating in the NBA.

Austin Reaves (heel) returned for the Lakers on Friday, a major boost for this offense, especially against a Memphis team that is in the top 10 in the league in defensive rating.

The Grizzlies are down several key players in this matchup, as rookie Cameron Boozer (ankle) is out and Zach Edey is listed as doubtful. Wings Jerami Grant and GG Jackson are both sidelined on Sunday as well.

As a result, the Lakers are favored on the road, where they are 7-2 in the 2026-27 season. Can they snap the Grizzlies’ three-game winning streak?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for one of the best games of the day in the NBA.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -4.5 (-111)

Grizzlies +4.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Lakers: -203

Grizzlies: +169

Total

230.5 (Over -109/Under -111)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (MEM), Spectrum Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Lakers record: 15-4

Grizzlies record: 15-5

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Bronny James – out

Quentin Grimes – available

Grizzlies Injury Report

Cameron Boozer – out

Zach Edey – doubtful

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Richie Saunders – out

Isaiah Stewart – questionable

Jerami Grant – out

GG Jackson – out

Karim Lopez – out

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic UNDER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-119)

Is it time to fade Luka from 3-point range? He’s been in a major slump, and I explained in today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting why the Lakers star may have a tough time breaking out of it against Memphis:

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is slumping from beyond the arc, shooting just 8-for-48 from 3 in his last four games, failing to clear 4.5 made 3-pointers in each matchup.

This was always coming.

Doncic is taking an insane 13.2 shots per game from beyond the arc, and after shooting nearly 40 percent through the first month, he’s back down to 34.8 percent from 3.

The volume is going to be there for Doncic every night, so that can be a deterrent when it comes to fading him in this market. Still, I like the UNDER on Sunday against a Memphis Grizzlies team that is eighth in defensive rating and No. 2 in opponent 3s made per game.

The Grizzlies are also fourth in opponent 3-point percentage.

I don’t expect Doncic’s slump to last much longer, but this isn’t a great matchup for him to break out of it.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Los Angeles may have lost to San Antonio on Friday, but I’m buying Luka and Co. against this Memphis team.

The Grizzlies have blown past expectations to start this season, yet they are down multiple rotation players in this game, including two key starters in Edey and Boozer. That’s an issue against a Lakers team that's biggest weakness may be its lack of frontcourt depth.

I’m not sure that Memphis will be able to exploit that as well with those two big men out, and the return of Reaves should give the Lakers a major advantage offensively.

L.A. is 6-3 against teams that are .500 or better, and it’s worth noting that Memphis’ fast start has been aided by an easy schedule. The Grizzlies are 11-2 against teams that are under .500 and 4-3 against teams that are .500 are better. That’s still impressive, but the Grizz haven’t had to face a ton of contenders early on in the 2026-27 campaign.

I’ll lay the points with the Lakers, who have been the best offense in the NBA when Doncic and Reaves both suit up.

Pick: Lakers -4.5 (-111 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .