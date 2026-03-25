Lakers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25

The Los Angeles Lakers had their nine-game winning streak snapped on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons, but they’ll look to bounce back as road favorites on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers ended a 16-game losing streak on Monday, upsetting the Orlando Magic to move to 16-56 this season. Indiana is tanking for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but it showed that it could compete with a potential playoff team on Monday.

The Lakers have been rolling as of late, ranking seventh in the league in net rating over their last 10 games to climb into the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings.

Luka Doncic has played at an MVP level since the All-Star break, and he’s the No. 2 choice in the odds to win the league’s MVP at this point in the season behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oddsmakers have the Lakers set as 10.5-point favorites in this matchup, but can bettors trust them the cover after they lost as road favorites to the Cade Cunningham-less Pistons?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.

Lakers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -10.5 (-108)

Pacers +10.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Lakers: -535

Pacers: +400

Total

238.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Lakers vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Lakers record: 46-26

Pacers record: 16-56

Lakers vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Marcus Smart – doubtful

Rui Hachimura – questionable

Adou Thiero – questionable

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Andrew Nembhard – probable

Aaron Nesmith – probable

Pascal Siakam – probable

Taelon Peter – doubtful

Jalen Slawson – doubtful

Ethan Thompson – doubtful

Obi Toppin – probable

Ivica Zubac – out

Lakers vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-143)

In today’s best NBA props column , I shared why James is worth a look on the glass against this Indiana frontcourt:

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has handed the keys to the L.A. offense to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but he’s still contributing up and down the stat sheet at age 41.

James is averaging 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season while shooting an impressive 51.3 percent from the field despite being just 31.6 percent from 3.

While this prop is set just above James’ season average in rebounds per game, the Indiana Pacers are one of the worst rebounding teams in the league. They rank 29th in rebound percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game, putting James in a great spot to grab six or more boards.

In the month of March, the four-time league MVP is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game, clearing this prop in three games in a row. He’s worth a look on Wednesday with the Lakers potentially short-handed, as Marcus Smart (doubtful) and Rui Hachimura (questionable) remain on the team’s injury report.

Lakers vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

The Lakers are rolling right now, winning nine of their last 10 games to move into the No. 3 spot in the West, but I’m not buying them as double-digit road favorites in this game.

A lot of Los Angeles’ success this season has come in close games, as the Lakers are 22-7 in such games (within five points in the final five minutes).

Indiana has struggled all season long – especially when Pascal Siakam sits – but he’s probable for this matchup as are key rotation players like Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin.

The Pacers upset Orlando on the road on Monday night, and they’re actually 16-12 against the spread when set as home underdogs this season. In no way am I advocating for Indiana to win this game outright, but I do think it can hang around with the Lakers if Smart and Hachimura both sit again.

L.A. is 12-8 against the spread as a road favorite, but it has posted an average scoring margin just north of +5.0 in those games. This is a pretty lofty spread for the Lakers to cover, especially since they have a net rating in their last 10 games of just +7.6 despite winning nine of those games.

Pick: Pacers +10.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.