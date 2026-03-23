Lakers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 23

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers have won nine games in a row, and they have yet another winnable matchup on Monday against the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons have won three games in a row and are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they are without star guard Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) for the foreseeable future. Cunningham’s injury has caused the Pistons to move to home underdogs in Monday’s matchup.

L.A. has a small cushion on the No. 3 seed in the West, and Doncic has moved himself into the MVP race with some great play after the All-Star break. In the 17 games since the break, Doncic is averaging 34.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from 3.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are 4.5 games up on the Boston Celtics and five games up on the New York Knicks as they aim to hold on to the top spot in the conference.

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this battle between title contenders.

Lakers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -2.5 (-102)

Pistons +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Lakers: -130

Pistons: +110

Total

226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Lakers vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Spectrum Sportsnet

Lakers record: 46-25

Pistons record: 51-19

Lakers vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Rui Hachimura – out

Marcus Smart – out

Maxi Kleber – available

Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham – out

Isaiah Stewart – out

Isaac Jones – out

Bobi Klintman – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Marcus Sasser – out

Lakers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James UNDER 5.5 Assists (+112)

Fading LeBron James? The Lakers star has taken a step back in the L.A. offense recently, and he’s may have a down game as a passer, something I shared in today’s best props at SI Betting :

James is averaging 6.8 assists per game this season, but that number has fallen since the start of March. He’s averaging just 5.9 assists per game across nine games, failing to clear this total in four of his last five games.

Now, the Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons, who are No. 1 in the NBA in opponent assists per game and No. 2 in defensive rating this season.

I think James is a fade candidate in this game, especially since he’s at plus money to finish with five or fewer dimes for the fifth time in six games. The Lakers haven’t relied as much on James with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves taking the main ball-handling roles in the offense.

Lakers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Lakers are the bet to make to win this game:

The Lakers have won nine games in a row, and now they take on a short-handed Pistons team on Monday night.

Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) is out for the next few weeks, and I think that opens the door for Luka Doncic and the Lakers to win outright on Monday.

Over their last 15 games, the Lakers are sixth in net rating (two spots ahead of the Pistons), 10th in defensive rating and second in offensive rating, riding a massive MVP surge from Doncic.

Now, the Pistons have to figure out how to score enough against one of the league’s best offenses without the engine to their team. Yes, Detroit beat the Washington Wizards and the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors without Cunningham, but this is a massive step up in class.

L.A. has staked a claim on the No. 3 seed in the West, and with Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James all expected to play, I think this number is a discount for the Lakers on Monday night.

Pick: Lakers Moneyline (-130 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.