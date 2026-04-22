Lakers' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket After Second Straight Upset Win Over Rockets

No Luka Doncic. No Austin Reaves. No problem?

The Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-0 series lead over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night -- even with Kevin Durant back in the lineup -- sending their odds flying up the board to win the NBA Finals. Los Angeles was a massive underdog to win this first-round series, but it is now a -135 favorite at DraftKings as things shift back to Houston for Game 3.

When it comes to the NBA Finals, the Lakers are +3500 to win the title, a huge move from where they were prior to Game 2. L.A. was +15000 to win the title before this first-round matchup kicked off, but it quickly moved to +10000 after winning Game 1 as a home underdog. The Lakers then moved up to +7500 to win the title ahead of Tuesday's Game 2, even with Durant set to play for Houston.

Now, oddsmakers have the Lakers at +3500 to win the NBA Finals, good for the eighth-best odds in the NBA. L.A. is one of just two teams (the Cleveland Cavaliers are the other) that has taken a 2-0 series lead in the first round of the playoffs.

Doncic (hamstring) isn't expected to return in this series and Reaves (oblique) just started progressing towards a return. LeBron James may have to carry the Lakers all the way through the first round, but so far that looks extremely possible.

The Lakers have held the Rockets under 100 points in back-to-back games, winning outright as underdogs in each matchup. They're 9.5-point road underdogs in the opening odds for Game 3, but L.A. took care of business by winning both Game 1 and 2 at home.

If the Lakers can advance -- and Doncic and Reaves are able to return -- it's hard not to consider them as a potential title contender. The Oklahoma City Thunder (-120 to win the title) are likely going to be waiting in the second round, but the Lakers have elite offensive talent when healthy.

On the other side of this series, Houston started at +8000 to win the Finals and -650 to win this first-round matchup. It now has fallen to +30000 to win the title and +115 to win the series. The Rockets desperately need to win both games at home if they want a chance to knock off the Lakers in Round 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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