Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 2

The defending champs got off to a strong start in the Western Conference semifinals, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Lakers by 18 points in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

SGA (18 points) didn’t even have a huge game scoring the ball, yet OKC’s No. 1 defense completely shut down L.A., which has now failed to crack 100 points in four straight playoff games.

LeBron James (27 points on 12-of-17 shooting) had a big game for the Lakers, but Austin Reaves (eight points on 3-of-16 shooting) didn’t come along for the ride in Game 1. With Luka Doncic (hamstring) still out of the lineup, the Lakers are facing an uphill battle to compete in this series.

In fact, the Lakers’ Finals odds took a major hit after their Game 1 loss. Now, Los Angeles is a 15.5-point underdog in Game 2, as the Thunder look to move to 6-0 so far this postseason.

Jalen Williams (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for OKC, but it was 39-10 when he sat in the regular season and has not lost a game without him in this year’s playoff run.

Can the Thunder cover the spread once again in Game 2?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers +15.5 (-110)

Thunder -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lakers: +600

Thunder: -900

Total

209.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Lakers vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 7

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: OKC leads 1-0

Lakers vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Luka Doncic -- out

Luke Kennard -- questionable

Jarred Vanderbilt -- doubtful

Thunder Injury Report

Thomas Sorber -- out

Jalen Williams -- out

Lakers vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James OVER 20.5 Points (-119)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why James is a great prop target in Game 2:

James had a strong showing in Game 1 against the Thunder, scoring 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting (3-of-6 from 3) to lead the Lakers. He’s now scored 25 or more points in five of his seven playoff games, making him an intriguing bet at this number in Game 2.

OKC has a lot of elite defenders, but every few have the size and strength needed to deal with James. The Lakers’ best offense all postseason has been playing through the four-time champion, and he’s averaging 23.7 points on 18.3 shots per game.

With Austin Reaves struggling from the field since returning from an oblique injury, I’d expect James to continue to be an aggressor on offense in Game 2. He’s only faced OKC three times this season, but he’s scored 22 or more points in two of those meetings.

Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The Lakers have failed to reach 100 points in each of their last four games, and things aren't going to get any easier against the No. 1 defense in the NBA.

OKC held the Lakers to 41.2 percent shooting from the field and forced 17 turnovers in Game 1 while Reaves (3-for-16) was a total non-factor. The Lakers may not have a chance in this series without Doncic, especially since OKC now has four wins by double digits against L.A. in the 2025-26 campaign.

Still, I don’t love the idea of laying the 15.5 points in Game 2, especially since the Lakers have multiple road wins in these playoffs. I’d much prefer the UNDER, even with this total coming down four points from where it was in Game 1.

These teams combined for just 198 points in the series opener, and the Lakers have gone UNDER 209.5 points in five of their seven playoff games. L.A. is also played at the second-slowest pace of any team in the playoffs.

I’ll bet on OKC’s defense being the driving force on Thursday night.

Pick: UNDER 209.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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