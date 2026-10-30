Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

For the second time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors, this time at Chase Center.

L.A. dominated the season opener despite a big first quarter from Steph Curry (16 of his 23 points), and the Lakers have lost just one time in their first five games.

Luka Doncic (back) sat out the Lakers’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday (the second night of a back-to-back), and he’s listed as available for Friday’s NBA Cup showdown.

The Warriors are off to a 2-3 start, pulling off back-to-back upset wins over Denver and Minnesota. Yaxel Lendeborg has already shown flashes that he could win the Rookie of the Year, and Curry (44 points on Wednesday) has scored 23 or more points in every game this season.

Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as small favorites in this NBA Cup game as they look to end the Warriors’ mini winning streak.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday’s Western Conference clash.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -1.5 (-110)

Warriors +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lakers: -125

Warriors: +105

Total

234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Lakers vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Lakers record: 4-1

Warriors record: 2-3

Lakers vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Ziaire Williams -- questionable

Walker Kessler -- available

Adou Thiero -- out

Cameron Carr -- out

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III -- out

Kristaps Porzingis -- out

Moses Moody -- out

Gui Santos -- doubtful

Lakers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Steph Curry OVER 25.5 Points (-110)

Curry gets his second crack at the Lakers this season on Friday night, and he could be in line for a big game scoring the ball against a shaky backcourt – at least on the defensive end.

After an 0-3 start, which included a blowout loss to the Lakers, the Warriors have won two games in a row and had a vintage Steph night on Wednesday. The four-time champion dropped 44 points in a road win over Minnesota, making six 3-pointers in the process.

Curry gave the Lakers trouble in the season opener, scoring 23 points (16 in the first quarter), but he played just 21 minutes since the Warriors fell behind big. He cleared 30 minutes for the first time in a game this season on Wednesday, and the star guard has 23 or more points in every game.

That gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this market on Friday.

Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

The Lakers are a bad matchup for Golden State, and they showed why in Game 1 of the season.

L.A. is No. 3 in offensive rating after a down showing without Doncic, but it has consistently walked to 120 points as long as he’s been in action. The Warriors don’t have many answers for the Lakers, and they’re just 27th in defensive rating through the first week-plus of action.

As good as Curry can be on his best nights, the Warriors lack the depth around him to compete with some of the best teams in the league. Golden State’s wins are over the Anthony Edwards-less Timberwolves and a Denver team that has lost multiple rotation players early on in the season.

Even at home, I think Golden State is drawing dead in this matchup, and it’s significantly outmanned from a talent perspective on the offensive end.

I’ll back the Lakers at this short moneyline price as long as Doncic is back in the lineup.

Pick: Lakers Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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