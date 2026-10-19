Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Bengals vs. Ravens Odds Suggest Star Has a Chance to Play in Week 7

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second straight game in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, as he failed to return to practice after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

Now, Jackson's status for Week 7 is up in the air, though oddsmakers have set the Ravens as three-point favorites at home in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. DraftKings Sportsbook has Baltimore set at -148 to win this game, a sign that oddsmakers are bracing for Jackson to return from his two-game absence.

After Jackson was ruled out for Week 6, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter gave a rather vague update on the star quarterback's status.

"It's day by day, I would say," Minter said ahead of Week 6. "And I think it's just a decision for his best interest. And that's really what every decision's always going to be about."

Jackson was injured in the first half of Baltmore's Week 4 win over Tennessee and did not return. He had thrown multiple scores in that game, giving the Ravens a huge cushion and they went on to win with Tyler Huntley at the helm.

Huntley then received the start in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons and played a really solid game to lead the Ravens to a win. He completed 24 of his 32 pass attempts for 201 yards and two scores and added a touchdown on the ground in an overtime win. At 4-1, the Ravens were in a great spot in the AFC North, and ESPN's Adam Schefter had reported that Jackson has a realistic chance to return in Week 6.

However, the two-time MVP did not practice all week ahead of the game against Cleveland, and was eventually ruled out. Huntley struggled to move the offense, throwing for 165 yards and a score in a 13-10 loss. Cleveland is now ahead of the Ravens in the division, and Baltimore wants to avoid a similar fate in Week 7 against Cincinnati.

While the Ravens have won three of the last four games Huntley has started in place of Jackson, they are still just 7-12 without the star quarterback all time. It's unlikely that the Ravens would close as favorites, even at home, if Jackson were to miss the game against Joe Burrow and Co. in Week 7.

This season, Jackson has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 967 yards, six scores and just one interception. The Ravens star leads the league in yards per attempt, yards per completion and passer rating in 2026. He also has 19 carries for 144 yards and a score, a sign that his rushing is back to a higher level than it was in 2025.

Baltimore's practice reports should give a better look into Jackson's status this week, but bettors should treat him as highly questionable until he is able to return to the practice field.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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