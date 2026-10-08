Positive Lamar Jackson Injury Update Doesn't Alter Ravens vs. Falcons Odds in Week 5

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss the second half of the team's win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, but it's not a guarantee that he'll miss Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, there is a still a "realistic" chance that the two-time MVP will be able to go on Sunday night. Jackson was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

Schefter: Still a realistic chance Lamar Jackson (ankle) plays Week 5. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 7, 2026

Even with Schefter's update on Jackson, Fantatics Sportsbook has kep the Ravens as 3.5-point underdogs on the road in Week 5. The lookahead line for this game was as high as Ravens -6 at some books, but it has come down quite a bit with Atlanta improving to 2-2 and Jackson's status up in the air.

Currently, oddsmakers are operating under the assumption that Jackson won't play in Week 5.

“Right now we're working under the assumption that he is not starting, and that is definitely reflected in our lines,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “But on Sunday, our look-ahead line for this game was Ravens -4.5, and that has steamed all the way to +3.5 now. We view Lamar's worth as being five points to the spread. Tyler Huntley's familiar with the offense, he's proven he can win games before, so there are worse alternatives for sure. But with what Lamar can do, it's about a five-point drop-off. And then with the Falcons' performance in a huge primetime game, that line has really been steaming. So, it's sitting 3.5 right now. It could possibly go further out, but that would be the market rather than a choice that we're making at this time.”

Huntley replaced Jackson in the Week 4 win over Tennessee and would get the start on Sunday if the star quarterback can't go. Huntley completed eight of his nine passes for 63 yards, adding four carries for 16 yards against Tennessee, but Baltimore did not score in the second half.

It didn't matter since Jackson was on fire in the first half in Week 4, completing 15 of his 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Ravens to 24 points. Overall, the two-time league MVP has completed 70.8 percent of his passes in 2026 for 967 yards, six scores and one pick while adding 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground.

Jackson likely has to return to practice in some capacity by Friday to have a chance to play in this game, but an eight-point swing in the odds suggest that is a major long shot to happen. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter did not commit to Jackson playing -- or sitting -- earlier in the week.

If bettors are willing to take a shot on Jackson playing, getting the Ravens as a 3.5-point underdog could be a valuable bet. However, there's a still a pretty good chance that Huntley ends up under center on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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