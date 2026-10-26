Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Latest Odds Point to Ravens Star Suiting Up vs. Bills in NFL Week 8

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his third straight game in Week 7, though he did return to practice in a limited fashion prior to the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens are now 4-3 and in last place in the AFC North after Cleveland (5-2), Pittsburgh (5-2) and Cincy (4-2) all won on Sunday. So, will Jackson be back for a massive Week 8 battle with the Buffalo Bills?

The latest odds at DraftKings suggest that he will, as Baltimore is just a 3.5-point underdog on the road against Josh Allen and the 5-1 Bills. Buffalo has been one of the best teams in the NFL so far this season, and if Jackson were to sit, it's likely that they've be favored by around a touchdown or more against Tyler Huntley.

Huntley has not played terribly in place of Jackson, but the Ravens are now 1-2 in his three starts this season. All-time, the Ravens have won just seven of the 20 games that Jackson has missed in his career, and the two losses to Cleveland and Cincy could be extremely costly when it comes to the team's division chances.

Jackson said that he's dealing with a high-ankle sprain earlier this month, and he reportedly took the majority of reps in practice before the loss to Cincinnati before deciding that he couldn't go. Jackson was originally questionable for Week 7, but the Ravens ruled him out on Saturday.

According to CBS' Sports Tracy Wolfson, Jackson is "confident" that he'll be back in action in Week 8, which would be a welcome sign for the Ravens.

Def came as a shock to the Ravens that Lamar couldn’t go, but Minter told me while he took majority of reps in practice, they went back and looked he was limited in what he could do. Lamar said if he can’t run, plant or have burst then it’s selfish to be out there. I was told… — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) October 25, 2026

In his four games this season, Jackson completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 967 yards, six scores and just one interception. He also has 19 carries for 144 yards and a score. He left Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans at halftime with the ankle injury and has not played in a game since.

Buffalo is coming off a bye to face the Ravens on Sunday, and it clearly has a leg up on Jackson and Co. when it comes to earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

If Jackson is able to practice on Wednesday, this line should hold pretty steady at around 3.5 points. However, a missed practice from the star quarterback would bring the possibility that Huntley starts again into the picture, which would undoubtedly move the odds in Buffalo's favor.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .