Skip to main content
SI

Lamar Jackson Suffers Hand Injury vs. Bills in NFL Week 8; Ravens Odds to Win Tank

Breaking down the latest odds movement with Lamar Jackson suffering an injury in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.
Peter Dewey|
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Baltimore Ravens

UPDATE: Lamar Jackson has been RULED OUT.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the last three games with an ankle injury, and his return to the lineup didn't last long against the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson left the game after one play, as he injured his thumb throwing the ball. The two-time MVP's hand appeared to collide with another player, and he was quickly ushered to the sideline.

Jackson headed to the locker room after the injury, and Tyler Huntley entered the game at quarterback.

Officially, Jackson is questionable to return in Week 8.

Oddsmakers have shifted the the Ravens' odds in this matchup, as they've gone from three-point underdogs before the game started to 11.5-point underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings after Jackson was deemed questionable to return.

If Jackson unable to come back in, the Ravens will likely remain as major underdogs against Josh Allen and Co. The Ravens are just 1-2 this season in games that Jackson has missed.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Share on XFollow peterdewey2
Home/Betting