Lamar Jackson Suffers Hand Injury vs. Bills in NFL Week 8; Ravens Odds to Win Tank

UPDATE: Lamar Jackson has been RULED OUT.

QB Lamar Jackson is out. https://t.co/kg4a8FNEJp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2026

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the last three games with an ankle injury, and his return to the lineup didn't last long against the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson left the game after one play, as he injured his thumb throwing the ball. The two-time MVP's hand appeared to collide with another player, and he was quickly ushered to the sideline.

Lamar Jackson leaves the game headed straight to locker room after one play with apparent injury. He barely got to the sideline before taking a knee. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 1, 2026

Jackson headed to the locker room after the injury, and Tyler Huntley entered the game at quarterback.

Officially, Jackson is questionable to return in Week 8.

QB Lamar Jackson (right thumb) is questionable to return. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2026

Oddsmakers have shifted the the Ravens' odds in this matchup, as they've gone from three-point underdogs before the game started to 11.5-point underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings after Jackson was deemed questionable to return.

If Jackson unable to come back in, the Ravens will likely remain as major underdogs against Josh Allen and Co. The Ravens are just 1-2 this season in games that Jackson has missed.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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