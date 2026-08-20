Las Vegas Raiders Win Total Projection for 2026 Season (Raiders Expected To Improve)

The Las Vegas Raiders will be entering a season with a new head coach for the third straight year. Antonio Pierce lasted a season and a half, Pete Carroll took the reigns last year, and it’ll be Klint Kubiak in charge for this campaign.

There is some hope in Las Vegas, though, with Fernando Mendoza as the quarterback of the future. The Raiders also have Kirk Cousins to hold down the fort until the rookie is ready.

Let’s take a look at how the oddsmakers expect the Raiders to fare this season.

Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Win Total Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Over 5.5: -145

Under 5.5: +120

Can Quarterback Changes Help Double Raiders’ Win Total?

The oddsmakers are expecting a lot out of the Raiders this season. After winning just four games two years and and three games last year, their win total is set at 5.5, and rather heavily favored to the over.

Ashton Jeanty should only get better out of the backfield in his second season, and once Mendoza is given the reins, that’ll be quite the dynamic duo in Las Vegas. Even with Cousins under center, that should be an improvement for the Raiders.

The Raiders still have Maxx Crosby after their trade to Baltimore was nixed. That may end up being a good thing in terms of winning games, though.

Their offseason as a whole should raise their floor this season. Say what you will about their contracts, but the Raiders brought in Tyler Linderbaum to shore up the offensive line. They also added a trio of linebackers in Nakobe Dean, Kwity Paye, and Quay Walker.

They should be improved in the trenches, and Cousins is still good enough to win some games. It’s going to be an interesting season in Las Vegas.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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