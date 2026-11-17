Tampa Bay Buccaneeers quarterback Baker Mayfield could miss Week 11 against the Detroit Lions with a lower-leg injury, and the team made multiple transactions on Monday to prepare for the possibility that the former No. 1 overall pick sits out on Sunday.

Tampa Bay elevated quarterback Easton Stick to the 53-man roster, as he would back up undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels if Mayfield is unable to go. Daniels has already made three starts in the 2026 campaign after Mayfield missed time with a thumb injury.

Bucs have promoted QB Easton Stick from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, taking the spot opened last week when they released receiver David Sills. Stick was out of elevations, so he'd need be on the 53 to be QB2 if Baker Mayfield can't go Sunday in Detroit. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 16, 2026

In addition to that, the Bucs signed veteran quarterback Cooper Rush to their practice squad on Monday. Both of these moves are a sign that Mayfield could be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game, and oddsmakers have adjusted the Bucs' odds against the Lions to reflect that.

Veteran NFL QB Cooper Rush is signing with the Buccaneers practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2026

Tampa Bay has opened up as a 5.5-point underdog at DraftKings against the Lions and was just +195 to pick up a road win. Now, the Bucs are set as 6.5-point underdogs and +220 to win ahead of their first official practice on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers (3-6) are battling for first place in the NFC South, and it's a little concerning that Mayfield is still banged up even though team was on a bye week in Week 10.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported earlier in the week that Mayfield isn't facing a long-term injury, but it's become clear that he's at best 50/50 -- for now -- for Week 11.

"Mayfield has been in and out of a walking boot in recent days as a way of rehabbing and resting the injury during Tampa Bay's bye week, which came at a fortunate time for him," Garafolo wrote.

"The injury is not considered a long-term issue, according to sources. Any missed playing time for Mayfield would be minimal, and injured reserve is not a consideration."

Mayfield didn't play well against Chicago in Week 9, yet the Tampa Bay defense (No. 1 in EPA/Play) nearly did enough to lead the Bucs to an upset win. Mayfield has led the team to a 2-4 record in his six starts in 2026. The former No. 1 overall pick has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 922 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

If he's unable to go, Daniels would start for the fourth time this season. The former Kansas star has led the Bucs to a win in three starts, completing 61.2 percent of his passes for 501 yards, three scores and five picks. He's also added 22 carries sfor 123 yards on the ground.

Mayfield's practice status on Wednesday could have a major impact on the odds for this game, especially if he is unable to log even a limited session.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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