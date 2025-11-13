Latest Brock Purdy Injury Update Shifts 49ers vs. Cardinals Odds for NFL Week 11
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy practiced on Wednesday ahead of the team's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, and the latest reports from that session suggest that he'll return to his starting role.
This would be a major step forward for Purdy, who has been limited in practice in recent weeks but has not played in a game since Week 4. Purdy suffered a turf toe injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, missed two games and then re-aggravated the issue in Week 4.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has said that Purdy may not get back to 100 percent this season, but that he would resume the starting role in place of Mac Jones once he was able to go. Jones has led the 49ers to a 5-3 record in his eight starts this season, keeping the team in the playoff race.
With Purdy practicing on Wednesday, oddsmakers at DraftKings shifted the odds for the 49ers' matchup with Arizona in Week 11. After opening as 2.5-point favorites on the road, the 49ers have moved to 3-point favorites in the latest odds. It's a small move, but Purdy has not been confirmed yet as the starter, and he has practiced in the past.
So, it's possible the betting markets are being cautious with how much this spread is adjusted until Purdy's game status for Week 11 is known. The 49ers are 1-1 in Purdy's starts this season, as he's thrown for four scores and four picks in those games.
San Francisco currently holds the No. 8 spot in the NFC standings and needs to keep winning to get back in the playoff picture this season.
