Latest Caleb Williams Injury Update Causes Major Hit to Bears' Super Bowl Odds

The Chicago Bears are expected to be without star quarterback Caleb Williams for longer than initially thought, as he could miss up to a month with the injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and is expected to miss at least three to four weeks. That's a massive blow to Chicago's offense, as Willliams was a leading MVP candidate (+700, third in the odds) before going down in Week 2.

Schefter: Caleb Williams expected to miss 3-4 weeks with Grade 2 hamstring strain. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 27, 2026

The latest update on Williams has shifted the Bears to +3000 to win the Super Bowl, which is good for 16th in the NFL. Chicago is behind Minnesota and Detroit in the odds amongst NFC North teams, meaning it is viewed as a long shot to make the postseason at this point in the campaign.

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed the Bears as 3.5-point underdogs at home in their Week 3 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, as either backup Tyson Bagnet (concussion, questionable) or third-string quarterback Case Keenum will get the start.

The Bears won the NFC North last season, but losing Williams for an extended period of time puts them in a tough spot to repeat that in 2026. Prior to his injury, Williams had thrown for 407 yards, two scores and one pick while also adding a pair of touchdowns on the ground in less than two games.

He's one of the most dynamic players in the league, but Ben Johnson's offense will have to get by without him for a good chunk of October -- if not all of it.

The Bears' drop in the Super Bowl odds isn't permanent, as a few wins without could help move them up, but the team is likely going to be an underdog against any quality team until he returns.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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