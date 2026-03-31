Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to defy Father Time, as he recorded a triple-double on Monday night in the Lakers' win over the Washington Wizards.

Now, James' status is up in the air for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers since L.A. has yet to release an injury report. James missed the beginning of the season with sciatica, and he's stated earlier this year that he'd be questionable for a lot of back-to-backs now that he's 41 years old.

Still, James played in both ends of a back-to-back on March 18 and 19 for the Lakers, and he's appeared in both games during a back-to-back four times in the 2025-26 campaign. So, it's defnitely possible that James suits up for a marquee matchup with his former team.

Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as home favorites in this game, which is a good sign for James' chances of playing. Luka Doncic (suspension) is expected to return on Tuesday after he was forced to miss Monday's win after picking up his 16th technical of the season on Friday.

Even though there's a good chance James ends up playing in this game, I'm eyeing another Lakers star as my favorite prop target on Tuesday night.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Cavs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luka Doncic OVER 32.5 Points (-118)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best props column why Doncic could have a big game after missing Monday’s matchup due to a suspension:

Doncic missed Monday’s win over the Washington Wizards after he was suspended for his 16th technical foul of the season, but he’ll be back in action on Tuesday against Cleveland.

The star guard is having an insane month of March, averaging 37.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

He’s cleared 32.5 points in six of his last seven games (he scored 32 in the one game he fell short), including games with 40, 60, 43 and 41 points.

The Cavaliers are just 20th in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and they don’t have a great one-on-one matchup for Doncic on their roster. I think the Lakers star continues his huge month with a signature scoring performance.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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