Liberty vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup
In this story:
The two top teams in the Eastern Conference face off for the first time in the 2026 regular season in a crucial WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.
Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty are undefeated in Commissioner’s Cup play and are looking to win a second Cup title, but they’ll need to hold off the Atlanta Dream (3-1 in Cup play) to do it.
Atlanta is coming off a win – and cover – on the road against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night, as Angel Reese had yet another double-double to lead the way. The Dream have a talented core with Reese, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, and they’re favored at home against the Liberty on Thursday night.
New York has been without Sabrina Ionescu (back, ankle) for almost all of the 2026 season, and offseason addition Satou Sabally has struggled to find her footing with her new team, coming off the bench in the last few games.
Still, New York has won five games in a row and has yet to lose a game to an Eastern Conference opponent. Can it keep those streaks going on Thursday?
Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Commissioner’s Cup clash on June 11.
Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Liberty +2.5 (-108)
- Dream -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Liberty: +100
- Dream: -120
Total
- 163.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Liberty vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): Atlanta News First, Fox 5 New York, Liberty Live, Victory+, WNBA League Pass
- Liberty record: 8-4
- Dream record: 8-3
Liberty vs. Dream Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Sabrina Ionescu -- out
Dream Injury Report
- Brionna Jones -- out
Liberty vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Breanna Stewart OVER 18.5 Points (-123)
With Ionescu banged up to start the season, Stewart has been the clear No. 1 option for the Liberty, averaging 20.5 points while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. The 3-point shot still isn’t there for Stewie (she’s hitting just 18.4 percent of her 3s), but it hasn’t hampered her scoring numbers.
Stewart has 19 or more points in seven of her 12 games, including 58 points over her last two matchups. In Commissioner’s Cup play, Stewart is 3-for-3 when it comes to scoring 19 or more points.
Atlanta is a tough defense (No. 2 in the W in defensive rating), but Stewie is getting 14.7 shots and a career-high 7.8 free throws per game early in the 2026 season. I think this line is a little too low for the two-time league MVP.
Liberty vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting Atlanta to win this matchup at home:
I’m going to take a shot on Atlanta to win this game, especially since we’ve yet to see the Liberty at their peak form in the 2026 season.
Atlanta outranks the Liberty in offensive, defensive and net rating, though New York has improved to the No. 3 defensive rating in the league.
The Dream are rolling at home right now, winning four of five games while posting a 3-1 against the spread record as home favorites.
New York’s recent win streak has been impressive, but three of those wins have come against two of the worst teams in the league in Connecticut and Phoenix (twice). So, how much can we really take away from this recent surge?
The Liberty have only played two games against top-six teams in the league (Golden State and Dallas) losing both of them. The Dream are a major step up in class, and I think they’re a little undervalued at home on Thursday night.
Pick: Dream Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2