Liberty vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The two top teams in the Eastern Conference face off for the first time in the 2026 regular season in a crucial WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty are undefeated in Commissioner’s Cup play and are looking to win a second Cup title, but they’ll need to hold off the Atlanta Dream (3-1 in Cup play) to do it.

Atlanta is coming off a win – and cover – on the road against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night, as Angel Reese had yet another double-double to lead the way. The Dream have a talented core with Reese, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, and they’re favored at home against the Liberty on Thursday night.

New York has been without Sabrina Ionescu (back, ankle) for almost all of the 2026 season, and offseason addition Satou Sabally has struggled to find her footing with her new team, coming off the bench in the last few games.

Still, New York has won five games in a row and has yet to lose a game to an Eastern Conference opponent. Can it keep those streaks going on Thursday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Commissioner’s Cup clash on June 11.

Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty +2.5 (-108)

Dream -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Liberty: +100

Dream: -120

Total

163.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Liberty vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gateway Center

How to Watch (TV): Atlanta News First, Fox 5 New York, Liberty Live, Victory+, WNBA League Pass

Liberty record: 8-4

Dream record: 8-3

Liberty vs. Dream Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Sabrina Ionescu -- out

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Liberty vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Breanna Stewart OVER 18.5 Points (-123)

With Ionescu banged up to start the season, Stewart has been the clear No. 1 option for the Liberty, averaging 20.5 points while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. The 3-point shot still isn’t there for Stewie (she’s hitting just 18.4 percent of her 3s), but it hasn’t hampered her scoring numbers.

Stewart has 19 or more points in seven of her 12 games, including 58 points over her last two matchups. In Commissioner’s Cup play, Stewart is 3-for-3 when it comes to scoring 19 or more points.

Atlanta is a tough defense (No. 2 in the W in defensive rating), but Stewie is getting 14.7 shots and a career-high 7.8 free throws per game early in the 2026 season. I think this line is a little too low for the two-time league MVP.

Liberty vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting Atlanta to win this matchup at home:

I’m going to take a shot on Atlanta to win this game, especially since we’ve yet to see the Liberty at their peak form in the 2026 season.

Atlanta outranks the Liberty in offensive, defensive and net rating, though New York has improved to the No. 3 defensive rating in the league.

The Dream are rolling at home right now, winning four of five games while posting a 3-1 against the spread record as home favorites.

New York’s recent win streak has been impressive, but three of those wins have come against two of the worst teams in the league in Connecticut and Phoenix (twice). So, how much can we really take away from this recent surge?

The Liberty have only played two games against top-six teams in the league (Golden State and Dallas) losing both of them. The Dream are a major step up in class, and I think they’re a little undervalued at home on Thursday night.

Pick: Dream Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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