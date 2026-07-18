Liberty vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, July 18

The New York Liberty will be back in action on Saturday night after having their game in Chicago postponed due to travel issues. They’ve now had five days off after losing both halves of a back-to-back in Minnesota and Toronto.

The Indiana Fever are also looking to bounce back from a loss, dropping an 88-75 decision to Golden State in their return home on Wednesday night.

The Liberty beat the Fever 83-75 in their only meeting this season, and have now won three straight against Indiana. However, all three of those games were played in New York.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Liberty vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty -1.5 (-110)

Fever +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Liberty -125

Fever +105

Total

175.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Liberty vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 18

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Liberty record: 13-11

Fever record: 14-10

Liberty vs. Fever Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Leonie Fiebich – Out

Satou Sabally – Out

Fever Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Liberty vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Breanna Stewart OVER 30.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-123)

Breanna Stewart has seen an uptick in production this month. Through four games, she’s averaging 26.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. This comes after averaging 19.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in June.

The veteran has gone OVER 30.5 PRA in four of her last five games, six of nine, and 10 of her last 15 overall. That includes a 30-point performance against the Fever on June 6.

The Fever allow the most points and assists per game to forwards in the league this season at 42 points and 7.5 assists. I think Stewart should easily clear 30.5 PRA tonight in Indiana.

Liberty vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

The Liberty and Fever have both been profitable when betting the OVER this season, with each team going 13-9 to the OVER through 22 games.

While there were only 155 points in the first meeting, these teams have been picking up the pace in recent weeks. New York has gone OVER in four of its last five games, and Indiana has in five of its last seven.

I expect those trends to continue tonight.

Pick: OVER 175.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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