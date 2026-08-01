Liberty vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Aug. 1
In this story:
The New York Liberty are looking to bounce back from a loss in Las Vegas on Thursday night. They won three in a row prior to that loss, but also dropped four straight before that.
The Phoenix Mercury have been hot recently, winning each of their last three games. That includes their last two wins as underdogs.
The Liberty beat the Mercury by 10 and 7 points in the first two meetings this season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.
Liberty vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Liberty -1.5 (-115)
- Mercury +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Liberty -135
- Mercury +115
Total
- 175.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 1
- Time: 3:00 p.m.
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Liberty record: 16-13
- Mercury record: 11-18
Liberty vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Leonie Fiebich – Out
- Satou Sabally – Out
Mercury Injury Report
- NOT YET SUBMITTED
Liberty vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Breanna Stewart OVER 34.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-122)
Breanna Stewart has been filling the box score recently for the Liberty. She’s averaging 25.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in her last 10 games, which isn’t too far off her season averages of 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
The veteran forward has gone OVER 34.5 PRA in both games on this road trip, four of her last five, and eight of her last 10 overall.
Liberty vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
The Liberty have only won three of their last eight games, and they have only covered in one of those contests. New York has failed to cover in each of its last six games overall, five of which were on the road.
The Mercury have won three straight, including their last two as underdogs, but this isn’t a big point spread at all on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix.
New York is still the better team, and this -1.5 line feels a bit disrespectful.
Pick: Liberty -1.5 (-115)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop