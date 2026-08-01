Liberty vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Aug. 1

The New York Liberty are looking to bounce back from a loss in Las Vegas on Thursday night. They won three in a row prior to that loss, but also dropped four straight before that.

The Phoenix Mercury have been hot recently, winning each of their last three games. That includes their last two wins as underdogs.

The Liberty beat the Mercury by 10 and 7 points in the first two meetings this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Liberty vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty -1.5 (-115)

Mercury +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Liberty -135

Mercury +115

Total

175.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Liberty vs. Mercury How to Watch

Date: Saturday, August 1

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Liberty record: 16-13

Mercury record: 11-18

Liberty vs. Mercury Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Leonie Fiebich – Out

Satou Sabally – Out

Mercury Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Liberty vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Breanna Stewart OVER 34.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-122)

Breanna Stewart has been filling the box score recently for the Liberty. She’s averaging 25.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in her last 10 games, which isn’t too far off her season averages of 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

The veteran forward has gone OVER 34.5 PRA in both games on this road trip, four of her last five, and eight of her last 10 overall.

Liberty vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick

The Liberty have only won three of their last eight games, and they have only covered in one of those contests. New York has failed to cover in each of its last six games overall, five of which were on the road.

The Mercury have won three straight, including their last two as underdogs, but this isn’t a big point spread at all on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix.

New York is still the better team, and this -1.5 line feels a bit disrespectful.

Pick: Liberty -1.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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