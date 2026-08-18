Liberty vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Aug. 18
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The New York Liberty wrap up a quick two-game road trip with a matchup against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.
The Liberty got an 82-75 win in Connecticut over the weekend to help improve to 6-1 in their last seven games.
Meanwhile, Chicago is returning home from a 1-2 road trip, but the Sky did close that out with a close win in Seattle on Sunday.
The Liberty have won both meetings so far this season, but by a single point each time despite being -10.5 and -7.5 favorites.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday’s WNBA matchup.
Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Liberty -3.5 (-110)
- Sky +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty -175
- Sky +145
Total
- 181.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WWOR, WCIU (Tape Delay)
- Liberty record: 23-14
- Sky record: 13-22
Liberty vs. Sky Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Leonie Fiebich – Out
- Sabrina Ionescu – Questionable
- Satou Sabally – Out
Sky Injury Report
- Skylar Diggins – Out
- Sydney Taylor – Questionable
Liberty vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kamilla Cardoso OVER 13.5 Points (-136)
Kamilla Cardoso had a slower start to the season, but the Sky center has been looking up as of late.
Cardoso has put up at least 14 points in each of her last six games, averaging 17 points in that span. The Liberty allow 16.9 points per game to centers this season, so I don’t see why Cardoso won’t stay hot tonight at home.
Liberty vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
The oddsmakers have this line set fairly accurately tonight in Chicago.
I’d want to take the Sky as home underdogs if they were given a few more points, but I think the Liberty won’t take Chicago lightly this time around.
New York also had an extra day off, while Chicago had to fly home from Seattle after its win on Sunday.
Pick: Liberty -3.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop