Liberty vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The New York Liberty wrap up a quick two-game road trip with a matchup against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.

The Liberty got an 82-75 win in Connecticut over the weekend to help improve to 6-1 in their last seven games.

Meanwhile, Chicago is returning home from a 1-2 road trip, but the Sky did close that out with a close win in Seattle on Sunday.

The Liberty have won both meetings so far this season, but by a single point each time despite being -10.5 and -7.5 favorites.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday’s WNBA matchup.

Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty -3.5 (-110)

Sky +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Liberty -175

Sky +145

Total

181.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Liberty vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): WWOR, WCIU (Tape Delay)

Liberty record: 23-14

Sky record: 13-22

Liberty vs. Sky Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Leonie Fiebich – Out

Sabrina Ionescu – Questionable

Satou Sabally – Out

Sky Injury Report

Skylar Diggins – Out

Sydney Taylor – Questionable

Liberty vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kamilla Cardoso OVER 13.5 Points (-136)

Kamilla Cardoso had a slower start to the season, but the Sky center has been looking up as of late.

Cardoso has put up at least 14 points in each of her last six games, averaging 17 points in that span. The Liberty allow 16.9 points per game to centers this season, so I don’t see why Cardoso won’t stay hot tonight at home.

Liberty vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

The oddsmakers have this line set fairly accurately tonight in Chicago.

I’d want to take the Sky as home underdogs if they were given a few more points, but I think the Liberty won’t take Chicago lightly this time around.

New York also had an extra day off, while Chicago had to fly home from Seattle after its win on Sunday.

Pick: Liberty -3.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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