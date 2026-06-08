Liberty vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The New York Liberty are looking to extend their winning streak to five games on Monday night, as they’ll take on the two-win Connecticut Suns in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup showdown.

CT has the worst net rating in the WNBA, and it’s struggled against most of the top teams in the league, losing by 31 in New York earlier this season.

The Liberty remain without star guard Sabrina Ionescu (back), but they’re favored by double digits on the road in this matchup.

After beating the Indiana Fever on Saturday, the Liberty are in a great spot when it comes to the Commissioner’s Cup standings, and they have a real chance to earn the top spot in the East over the next week of action.

The SI Betting team has you covered throughout the WNBA season with picks, predictions and WNBA awards market updates, and this game is no different.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Liberty vs. Sun on June 8.

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty -12.5 (-112)

Sun -12.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Liberty: -850

Sun: +575

Total

163.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Liberty vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): Fox 5 NY, Liberty Live, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Liberty record: 7-4

Sun record: 2-10

Liberty vs. Sun Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Sabrina Ionescu – out

Sun Injury Report

Kennedy Burke – questionable

Brittney Griner – out

Liberty vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Breanna Stewart OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-141)

Breanna Stewart is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game this season, and now she takes on a Sun team that allowed her to grab 10 rebounds in their lone meeting in 2026.

CT has improved on the glass since the first few weeks of the season, moving up to eighth in the league in rebound percentage, but it still is one of the worst shooting teams in the WNBA.

Stewart has eight or more boards in eight of her 11 games this season, and she’s cleared this line in three games in a row. I think this line is a little too low for the Liberty star, who averages 8.5 rebounds per game for her career.

Liberty vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Liberty are a great bet on the road:

Are the Liberty back?

After a 3-4 start to the 2026 season, New York has rattled off four wins in a row, even with Sabrina Ionescu (back, out tonight) injured.

The Liberty have improved to 6-5 against the spread this season, and they covered in their season-opening win over the Sun (106-75) even though Ionescu and Satou Sabally were out of the lineup.

New York is fifth in the league in net rating while the Sun are dead last (minus-15.3) and have just two wins in the 2026 season. Connecticut is in a total rebuild, and it ranks in the bottom two in the league in net rating, offensive rating, defensive rating and effective field goal percentage.

So, this is a very winnable game for the Liberty, even without their star guard.

CT is just 5-7 against the spread and has posted an average scoring margin of minus-12.2 points per game this season. I think the Liberty can win big and extend their streak to five games on Monday night.

Pick: Liberty -12.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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