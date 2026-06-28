Liberty vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, June 28

The New York Liberty and Golden State Valkyries are both 12-7 this season and are tied in the WNBA standings heading into their second head-to-head meeting this season.

Golden State beat the Liberty by 17 points back on May 21, but New York wasn’t fully healthy for that game – and will remain that way on Sunday night. Satou Sabally (concussion protocol) has been ruled out for the Liberty in this game.

On the bright side, Sabrina Ionescu (ankle, back) is set to play for the Liberty after missing a good chunk of the 2026 season to date. New York has a huge game on Tuesday in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship against Las Vegas, so it would love to get a win on Sunday to bring some positive momentum into that matchup.

However, the Valkyries have been elite at home, winning nine of their 12 games at Chase Center in 2026. Plus, Golden State is right behind New York in net rating and has the No. 2 defensive rating in the league.

Oddsmakers have set this game as a pick’em, so let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for the fourth and final game in the WNBA on Sunday.

Liberty vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty +1.5 (-115)

Valkyries -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Liberty: -105

Valkyries: -115

Total

163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Liberty vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Liberty record: 12-7

Valkyries record: 12-7

Liberty vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Satou Sabally – out

Valkyries Injury Report

Laeticia Amihere – questionable

Liberty vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Breanna Stewart 8+ Rebounds (-187)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Stewart is a solid prop target against Golden State:

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has made a major impact on the glass this season, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game.

She’s picked up at least eight boards in 13 of her 18 games in the 2026 campaign, including her lone match with the Golden State Valkyries. Stewart had nine boards in just 30 minutes of action in a 17-point loss to Golden State in May, and she should be right back in the mix to hit her season average on Sunday.

The Valkyries are one of the best defensive teams in the W, but they have struggled a bit on the glass, ranking eighth in rebound percentage and 10th in opponent rebounds per game. I don’t mind sliding Stewart’s rebound prop down below her season average for a safer play on Sunday night.

Liberty vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

The Liberty are down a key part of their rotation in Sabally on Sunday, and they’ve been shaky on the road, going 3-6 against the spread despite winning six of those games outright.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries are an impressive 9-3 straight up at home, knocking off the No. 5-seeded Atlanta Dream in back-to-back games at Chase Center last week.

Golden State also won the first meeting between these teams with relative ease back in May, so I don’t mind this price on Sunday night.

For as good as the Liberty have been in 2026, they have some confounding losses, including a double-digit loss to Seattle and losses to Los Angeles and Washington over the last 10 days.

I think Golden State’s defense (No. 2 in the league) is good enough to carry it to a home win on Sunday.

Pick: Valkyries Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .